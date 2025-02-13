The Wombats new song ‘I Love America and She Hates Me’ was directed by Logan Fieldswho has previously worked with the band as well as YungBlud, JPEGMAFIA and Robin Thicke.

The video stars viral Cyr wheeler Hauke Narten. The song dives into Murph’s love/hate relationship with America, its striving ambitions, divisive politics and lax gun laws.

Fields says: “When Murph first sent me a clip of Hauke’s cyr wheel routine, we knew this was the video. We flew him out from Germany to perform in the video as he captured the ideas of the song so perfectly. It’s really about taking control of your life and attempting to escape external worldly pressures through passion and self-expression.”

The Wombats – Oh! The Ocean Tracklist:

1. Sorry I’m Late, I Didn’t Want To Come

2. Can’t Say No

3. Blood On The Hospital Floor

4. Kate Moss

5. Gut Punch

6. My Head Is Not My Friend

7. I Love America And She Hates Me

8. The World’s Not Out To Get Me, I Am

9. Grim Reaper

10. Reality Is A Wild Ride

11. Swerve (101)

12. Lobster

The Wombats will be in Australia in September to headline Summersalt.

SUMMERSALT TOUR DATES – SEPTEMBER 2025

Saturday 20th September

Torquay Common, Torquay VIC

Saturday 27th September

Woodstock Farm, Tamborine QLD

Sunday 28th September

Speers Point Park, Lake Macquarie NSW

Saturday 4th October

Esplanade Park, Fremantle WA

https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/summersalt-the-wombats

