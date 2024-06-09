Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk Releases Six Hour Album - Noise11.com

Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter has released a five hour 51 minute soundtrack ‘Chiroptera Matiere Premiere’ and it is just one track.

Bangalter, JR and Damien Jallet performed ‘Chiroptera’ with 154 dancers at the Paris Opera House in November 2023. This epic release is a musical extension of the original performance.

Bangalter has been involved in a number of soundtracks before this. The French movies ‘Daaaaaali’ (2023) was his work as was music for the movies ‘Irreversible’ (2002), ‘Riga’ (2017), ‘Climax’ (2018) and ‘En Corps’ (2022).

He also composed the music for the ballet ‘Mythologies’ (2022).

Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo together are Daft Punk. Daft Punk’s last album was the number one everywhere record ‘Random Access Memories’ in 2013.

