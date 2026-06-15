Tiësto To Return To His Trance Roots For Dreamstate Australia 2027 - Noise11 Music News

Tiësto will perform a rare trance-focused set at Dreamstate Australia in February 2027, marking a significant return to the sound that established his career and helped shape the global electronic music movement.

by Paul Cashmere

Tiësto has been announced as the headline attraction for Dreamstate Australia 2027, with the Dutch electronic music pioneer set to deliver an exclusive trance set across Sydney and Melbourne next February. The performances will see one of dance music’s most influential figures revisit the genre that first brought him international recognition, offering Australian fans a rare opportunity to experience a dedicated trance performance from an artist whose career has since expanded far beyond the genre’s boundaries.

The announcement arrives as Dreamstate Australia prepares for its largest local edition to date. The festival brand, which originated in the United States and has become one of the world’s most recognised trance-focused events, has experienced significant growth in Australia over recent years. Organisers are positioning the 2027 event as the festival’s most ambitious local production yet, featuring large-scale staging, immersive visual elements and a line-up spanning multiple generations of electronic music.

For Tiësto, the appearance represents more than another festival booking. It signals a continued reconnection with the sound that defined his early career during the late 1990s and early 2000s. While he has spent much of the past decade operating in the broader EDM and commercial dance music space, recent performances and projects have reflected renewed interest in the trance genre that first elevated him to global prominence.

Dreamstate said the set will celebrate “the genre that launched his career and influenced millions of fans worldwide”. The performance is being presented exclusively through the Dreamstate Australia brand.

Born Tijs Michiel Verwest in Breda, Netherlands, Tiësto emerged as one of trance music’s most important figures during the genre’s international boom. Through releases such as the Magik compilation series and the influential In Search Of Sunrise collections, he helped define the melodic and progressive trance sound that dominated dance floors at the turn of the century.

His breakthrough accelerated with tracks including the remix of Delerium’s Silence featuring Sarah McLachlan and material from his 2001 debut solo album In My Memory. By 2002, he had become the world’s number one DJ in DJ Magazine’s influential Top 100 DJs poll, a position he retained for three consecutive years.

Tiësto’s career reached another milestone in 2004 when he became the first DJ to perform live during an Olympic Games opening ceremony, appearing at the Athens Olympics. Over subsequent years he expanded his sound beyond trance, embracing progressive house, electro house and mainstream EDM. Albums including Elements Of Life, Kaleidoscope, A Town Called Paradise and Drive demonstrated his willingness to evolve alongside changing trends within electronic music.

The shift broadened his audience considerably and helped establish him as one of the most commercially successful figures in dance music. His catalogue includes Grammy-winning productions, major festival headline appearances and chart collaborations with artists across pop, electronic and hip-hop genres.

However, recent developments suggest a renewed appreciation for the foundations of his career. In late 2025, Tiësto launched Prismatic, a new radio show that incorporated trance and progressive sounds associated with his earlier work. He also began revisiting concepts linked to his celebrated In Search Of Sunrise era, a period many long-time fans regard as his creative peak.

That context makes the Dreamstate Australia appearance particularly notable. Dedicated trance performances from Tiësto have become increasingly rare as his mainstream profile has expanded. For long-term followers of the genre, the event represents an opportunity to hear music closely associated with the artist’s formative years rather than the broader festival-oriented EDM sets that have characterised much of his recent touring schedule.

The booking also reflects the continued strength of trance culture in Australia. While EDM has dominated commercial dance music festivals over the past decade, events such as Dreamstate have maintained strong support for trance, techno and hard techno audiences seeking more genre-specific experiences.

With Dreamstate continuing to expand internationally and Tiësto revisiting elements of his musical past, the February 2027 dates are likely to attract attention well beyond the traditional trance community.

For Australian fans, the performances offer a chance to witness one of electronic music’s most influential artists reconnecting with the sound that launched an extraordinary career, more than a quarter of a century after he first emerged as a defining voice within global trance music.

Australian Dates:

Sat 6 February 2027, Sydney, Sydney Showground

Sun 7 February 2027, Melbourne, Flemington Racecourse

Ticketing Details:

Pre-sale registration is now open.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 12pm AEST on Thursday 18 June.

General public tickets go on sale at 12pm AEST on Friday 19 June.

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