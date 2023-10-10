Tkay Maidza To Play Two Australian Sweet Justice Shows In December - Noise11.com

Zimbabwean born South Australian rapper Tkay Maidza will perform two shows in November for the release of her second album ‘Sweet Justice’.
‘Sweet Justice’ comes seven years after Tkay’s debut ‘Tkay’ in 2016. That album reached no 16 on the Australian chart.
About ‘Sweet Justice’ Tkay says, “Sweet Justice was a way for me to channel my emotions from what I’ve experienced in the last two years. It’s a diary of things and thoughts I’ve kept to myself. Making the record was a healing experience and I’m grateful to have worked with producers who have inspired me throughout my career.”
The ‘Sweet Justice’ album features ‘Silent Assassin’ with Flume.
TKAY MAIDZA
SWEET JUSTICE RECORD RELEASE TOUR
AUSTRALIA
NOVEMBER 2023
Thursday 23 November
Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC
Tuesday 28 November
UNSW Roundhouse | Sydney, NSW
*Also appearing at Spilt Milk festival in Canberra, Ballarat, Perth & the Gold Coast.
