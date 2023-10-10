Tkay Maidza To Play Two Australian Sweet Justice Shows In December - Noise11.com

Zimbabwean born South Australian rapper Tkay Maidza will perform two shows in November for the release of her second album ‘Sweet Justice’.

‘Sweet Justice’ comes seven years after Tkay’s debut ‘Tkay’ in 2016. That album reached no 16 on the Australian chart.

About ‘Sweet Justice’ Tkay says, “Sweet Justice was a way for me to channel my emotions from what I’ve experienced in the last two years. It’s a diary of things and thoughts I’ve kept to myself. Making the record was a healing experience and I’m grateful to have worked with producers who have inspired me throughout my career.”

The ‘Sweet Justice’ album features ‘Silent Assassin’ with Flume.

TKAY MAIDZA

SWEET JUSTICE RECORD RELEASE TOUR

AUSTRALIA

NOVEMBER 2023

Presented by MG Live & Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/tkaymaidza

Runs 24 hours from: Monday 16 October (10am local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Wednesday 18 October (10am local time)

Thursday 23 November

Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC

18+

ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 28 November

UNSW Roundhouse | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

moshtix.com.au

*Also appearing at Spilt Milk festival in Canberra, Ballarat, Perth & the Gold Coast. Tickets and info via: spilt-milk.com.au

*Not a Frontier Touring show

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

