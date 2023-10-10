 Tkay Maidza To Play Two Australian Sweet Justice Shows In December - Noise11.com
Tkay Maidza

Tkay Maidza

Tkay Maidza To Play Two Australian Sweet Justice Shows In December

by Paul Cashmere on October 11, 2023

in News

Zimbabwean born South Australian rapper Tkay Maidza will perform two shows in November for the release of her second album ‘Sweet Justice’.

‘Sweet Justice’ comes seven years after Tkay’s debut ‘Tkay’ in 2016. That album reached no 16 on the Australian chart.

About ‘Sweet Justice’ Tkay says, “Sweet Justice was a way for me to channel my emotions from what I’ve experienced in the last two years. It’s a diary of things and thoughts I’ve kept to myself. Making the record was a healing experience and I’m grateful to have worked with producers who have inspired me throughout my career.”

The ‘Sweet Justice’ album features ‘Silent Assassin’ with Flume.

TKAY MAIDZA
SWEET JUSTICE RECORD RELEASE TOUR
AUSTRALIA
NOVEMBER 2023
Presented by MG Live & Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/tkaymaidza

Runs 24 hours from: Monday 16 October (10am local time)
or until presale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Wednesday 18 October (10am local time)

Thursday 23 November
Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC
18+
ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 28 November
UNSW Roundhouse | Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
moshtix.com.au

*Also appearing at Spilt Milk festival in Canberra, Ballarat, Perth & the Gold Coast. Tickets and info via: spilt-milk.com.au
*Not a Frontier Touring show

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.
We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Becomes First Person To Earn BRIT 100 Million Award

Ed Sheeran has been announced as the first British artist to receive a special-edition Gold BRIT Billion Award by the BPI, the representative voice for the UK’s world leading record labels and music companies.

October 5, 2023
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift leads MTV EMAs Nominations

Taylor Swift leads the nominations for this year's MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) with seven.

October 5, 2023
Grimes
Grimes Begs Elon Musk To Allow Her To See Her Child

Grimes has been pleading with Elon Musk over his X platform, the platform formerly known as Twitter, for access to their child.

October 4, 2023
Demi Lovato. music news, noise11.com
Demi Lovato Has A Holiday Special On The Way

Demi Lovato has announced her upcoming Christmas special, titled A Very Demi Holiday Special.

October 4, 2023
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Releases Trailer for Fan Living Room Sessions

Following the release of his new album Autumn Variations, Ed Sheeran has dropped the trailer for his ‘Fan Living Room Sessions’ – 14 exclusive, intimate performances of each track from the album that Ed performed, and filmed, in fans’ houses. All 14 videos will go live at 6pm BST tonight below.

October 3, 2023
Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman
Beyonce To Take Renaissance To Cinemas Around The World

Beyoncé has confirmed the upcoming release of her Renaissance World Tour concert movie.

October 3, 2023
Ed Sheeran, 2013, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Ed Sheeran Celebrates New Album With New York Pub Crawl

Ed Sheeran celebrated the release of his new album Autumn Variations with a raucous pub crawl around New York City.

October 2, 2023