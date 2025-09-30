 Tommy Richman to Headline Coyote Tour Australia This November - Noise11.com
Tommy Richman performing live on stage during his Coyote Tour.

Tommy Richman suppplied by Frontier Touring

Tommy Richman to Headline Coyote Tour Australia This November

by Noise11.com on September 30, 2025

in News

Tommy Richman is about to make his long-awaited Australian debut. The US singer, songwriter, and rising global star will bring his Coyote Tour down under in November, playing Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne with special guest Trevor Spitta.

Richman, one of the most in-demand new names in music, has built a reputation for his seamless blend of R&B, funk, and disco grooves, carried by a falsetto that has already taken him from viral sensation to chart-topping success. Frontier Touring will present the tour, with tickets on sale from Friday 3 October.

Raised just outside Washington D.C. and now based in Los Angeles, Richman’s journey into music was anything but overnight. A former classical music student, he cut his teeth experimenting in basements and self-releasing early material before finding his signature sound. In 2024, the breakout single ‘Million Dollar Baby’ catapulted him onto the world stage, debuting at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, going 4 x Platinum in Australia, and spending ten consecutive weeks at #1 on the

The track dominated streaming services, topping the US charts across all genres and even earning a spot on Barack Obama’s summer playlist. Along the way, Richman picked up Billboard Music Awards for Top R&B Male Artist and Top R&B Song, while scoring a nomination for International Song of the Year at the BRIT Awards.

September 2025 saw the release of Richman’s debut album, Coyote – a triple j Feature Album that proved he’s here to stay. Recorded in the Nevada desert, the record delivered a restless, genre-crossing collection of tracks including the raw and infectious ‘Whitney’ and ‘Thought You Were The One’, alongside singles ‘Devil Is A Lie’ and ‘Actin Up’.

It followed his 2022 EP Alligator, but Coyote was the true statement of intent – bold, expansive, and alive with the confidence of an artist fully stepping into the spotlight.

Richman’s stage reputation has been growing as fast as his chart presence. Whether on late-night US TV with Fallon and Kimmel, at Paris Fashion Week, or at festivals like Camp Flog Gnaw and Osheaga, his live sets bring the intensity of his recordings to life. Australian fans can expect a show that pivots between tight grooves, big hooks, and moments of falsetto-fuelled release.

Joining him on all dates will be Trevor Spitta, the New Jersey-born rapper, singer, and creative talent now based in Los Angeles. Known for his genre-bending mix of raw rap energy and mellow summer vibes, Spitta has earned a following for his frenetic live shows, complete with mosh pits and crowd-surfing chaos. His 2024 album SUNSET MOSHPIT solidified him as one of hip hop’s most exciting new voices.

Tommy Richman – Coyote Tour Australia 2025
Presented by Frontier Touring

Sydney – Wednesday 19 November
Metro Theatre
Brisbane – Sunday 23 November
Princess Theatre
Melbourne – Tuesday 25 November
170 Russell

Tickets on sale: Friday 3 October (2pm local time) via frontiertouring.com/tommyrichman
Frontier Members pre-sale: Wednesday 1 October (11am local time)

