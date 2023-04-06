Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary - Noise11.com

Kourtney Kardashian posted a gushing tribute to her rocker husband Travis Barker to celebrate the one-year anniversary of their unofficial Las Vegas nuptials on Tuesday.

Reality star Kourtney and Blink-182 drummer Travis eloped after the 64th Grammy Awards, which were held in Las Vegas on 3 April 2022.

Sharing a series of snaps on Tuesday, including one of her bent down in a car, Kourtney reminisced about their special day.

“One year ago today, an Elvis impersonator married me and @travisbarker after the Grammys and way too much tequila in a chapel in Las Vegas! It was one of the best nights of our lives, dreaming of a lifetime filled with fun adventures together,” she began. “And yes, that’s me about to throw up on the floor in the car. Thankful to @clemente_310 @kevinhwolff for all the iPhone footage so that I could remember the night. also, I ended up losing this jacket that night, which I had for ten years, with the little cute heart studs and there’s a reward if anyone finds it.”

In the comments, Travis responded, “Kourtney you’re my hunk a hunk burning love.”

The pair confirmed their romance in January 2021 and got engaged in October of that year.

Following their unofficial Las Vegas wedding, Kourtney and Travis made their union official at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California in May 2022 and then held a lavish religious ceremony in Portofino, Italy shortly after.

Fans will get an intimate behind-the-scenes look at their trio of weddings in the upcoming Hulu special ‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis. The one-off reality special will air on 13 April.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

