Twisted Sister Sell Their Copyrights - Noise11.com

Twisted Sister are the latest artists to cash out to a corporation.

Warner Music Group now owns all Twisted Sister’s catalogue, image, name, and likeness.

According to Blabbermouth, the band’s manager Jay Jay French told Forbes that the contributing factor was the age of the band members and that none of the children of the founders want to continue the brand.

Singer Dee Snider cashed out his published a decade ago when he sold his 69 songs in Snidest Music to Universal Music Group. Universal own the songs ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ and ‘I Wanna Rock’ but Warner own the recording.

Jay Jay French is now 72 years old, Dee Snider is 70. Selling a catalogue makes a lot of sense when there are numerous benefactors of multiple wills of the various band members. When that time does come, a lump some instead of a dozen different ways forward is always the most painless solution. Warner takes the catalogue, exploits its content, makes a profit and the kids get rich other their father’s band accounts. Win/Win.

Details of the amount Twisted Sister were paid have been kept confidential.

