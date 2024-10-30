Underground Lovers Drummer Richard Andrew Has Passed Away At Age 58 - Noise11.com

Drummer Richard Andrew of Melbourne band Underground Lovers has died of lung cancer aged 58.

The band and Richard’s family have announced:

Our beautiful Richard John Andrew died at around 5.25am, this morning. His death, as he was in life, was epic. He left this world, face to face with his wife, Nicolette, as she sang their song “Do you Realise” by The Flaming Lips. We are all heartbroken though relieve that our sweet prince is finally free Richard John Andrew 16/08/1966 – 30/10/2024

In a statement the band announced,

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our charming beautiful force of nature Richard John Andrew. We are numb with grief and sadness He passed peacefully in his sleep at home this morning with his wife Nicolette at his side. We ask for privacy during this difficult time”.

Richard only revealed his cancer battle less than one week ago.

Dear Comrades After my last unsuccessful attempt to jump 17 double decker buses – A) this may go someway towards explaining being in a wheelchair and, B) the fact I’m getting married to the beautiful Nicolette Powell, in this photo. Alas, although the marriage is definitely true and based on love, the double decker bus is, sadly, not quite the truth. Instead, a few month ago, I was diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic lung cancer, which has been a billy cart ride down shit street, for the last little while. I am in excellent spirits with a fantastic support team and completely surrounded by love. More love than I know what to do with, for which I am eternally grateful. It has all been a massive learning curve about my life, the nature of cancer and, above all, an immense amount of gratitude to all the people I love and the fantastic life I’m managed to live, for the past 58 years. I am completely reconciled to whatever the future is, however, that future is probably quite limited and I’m in the process of preparing to pop this mortal coil and return to the trees, as it were. I cannot overstate enough what an honour and a privilege it has been to know you all over the last 58 years, and to have lived the most incredible, incredible life. I’ve often been thinking lately that the way you die reflect the way you’ve lived and I have just had the most amazing life. I will desperately miss you all, especially the beautiful and incredible Nikki. I can only say once again for having the privilege of having known you all and to have been lucky enough to include you in my life as a friend, as a musician, or however you’ve been part of my life. It’s been a wild ride and thank you so much for sharing it with me. I will miss you all, desperately, and I love you all to bits! R xxxx

Richard Andrew joined Melbourne band Underground Lovers in 1990 soon after the band formed. He was the drummer on the first two albums ‘Underground Lovers’ (1991) and ‘Leaves Me Blind’ (1992) as well as three tracks on the third album ‘Dream It Down’ (1994), leaving the band during the recording to join Crow. Derek Yuen replaced Richard for the eight other tracks.

Underground Lovers broke up in 2002 but Richard returned for the reformation in 2009 and played on the fouralbums ‘Weekend’ (2013), ‘Staring at You Staring at Me’ (2017), ‘A Left Turn’ (2019) and ‘Get To Notice’ (2022).

Underground Lovers won the ARIA Award for Best New Talent in 1992 when Richard was a member of the band.

Underground Lovers are touring Australia with Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark in February 2025.

