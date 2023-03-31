 Update on the Health of John Farnham - Noise11.com
John Farnham photo by Ros O'Gorman

John Farnham photo by Ros O'Gorman

Update on the Health of John Farnham

by Noise11.com on March 31, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

The family of John Farnham have issued the following update on John’s health. Noise11 is republishing the entire statement unedited for your information.

AN UPDATED STATEMENT REGARDING JOHN FARNHAM’S HEALTH
BY
JILL, ROB & JAMES FARNHAM

Melbourne: Friday 31st March, 2023

The Farnham family want to provide a brief update on John Farnham’s recovery following successful surgery to remove his mouth cancer in August last year.

John has been receiving on going treatment, care and rehabilitation support over recent months from his medical team.

He is currently being treated for a respiratory infection in hospital, but he is comfortable and receiving the very best care.

Jill Farnham has provided this brief update today, “John continues his recovery following last years successful surgery. He’s always been a strong and determined person with everything he’s ever done and we are all so very proud of him. He is responding well to the specialist care he’s receiving.“

The family would like re-iterate their appreciation for all the medical staff that have attended to John over the past 6 months and for all the kind messages that been received from across Australia and the world.

No further comment is available at this time and the family appreciates the media’s continued respect for their privacy.

This release is issued by Gaynor Wheatley (TalentWorks) and David Wilson (Watercooler Talent) on behalf of the Farnham Family.

