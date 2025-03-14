 Vanda and Young Global Songwriting Competition Winners Announced - Noise11.com
Vanda and Young Global Songwriting Competition Winners Announced

by Noise11.com on March 14, 2025

Shannon Busch (aka WILSN) has taken out first prize in the Vanda and Young Global Songwriting Competition.

Busch wins $50,000 for her song ‘Give You Love’ as performed by Jessica Mauboy and Jason Derulo. “Hearing Jess sing the words I wrote brought me to tears,” says Busch. “It was a real ‘if my 10-year-old self could see me now’ moment. It’s surreal that my biggest musical success so far has come from a song about struggling to succeed in music,” Shannon said.

The second prize of $10,000 went to Louis Schoorl for ’12 Minute Walk’ performed by Bow Anderson.

Third prize of $5000 went to Cam Nacson for ‘Forever Thing’.

Fourth prize, the Unpublished Australasian Songwriter Award (AU$5,000), was awarded to Charley for Timebomb, co-written with Anton Engdahl (SE) and Kristin Carpenter (SE), and produced by Anton Engdahl. Charley also takes home a Gibson Guitars Ebony Les Paul Special Tribute (valued at $2,999).

The American Songwriter Spotlight Award, providing Emma Hughes (UK) with AU$1,500, a feature on AmericanSongwriter.com, and entry into the American Songwriter Song Contest for her song Without You.

Ten emerging songwriters won $1000 each:
• Kita Alexander – Date Night
• Lotte Gallagher – Adam
• Karina Savage – Landslide
• Lucy Sugerman – he loves me, he loves me not
• OKENYO, Zindzi & The Zillionaires – PIXEL
• Chris Lanzon – Lilo (with Ber)
• tiffi – chemtrails
• Chelsea Berman – Where Does That Leave Me
• Daniella Marchio – Sweet
• Nathan May – It’s Gotta Start Somewhere

