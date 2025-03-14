Vanda and Young Global Songwriting Competition Winners Announced - Noise11.com

Shannon Busch (aka WILSN) has taken out first prize in the Vanda and Young Global Songwriting Competition.

Busch wins $50,000 for her song ‘Give You Love’ as performed by Jessica Mauboy and Jason Derulo. “Hearing Jess sing the words I wrote brought me to tears,” says Busch. “It was a real ‘if my 10-year-old self could see me now’ moment. It’s surreal that my biggest musical success so far has come from a song about struggling to succeed in music,” Shannon said.

The second prize of $10,000 went to Louis Schoorl for ’12 Minute Walk’ performed by Bow Anderson.

Third prize of $5000 went to Cam Nacson for ‘Forever Thing’.

Fourth prize, the Unpublished Australasian Songwriter Award (AU$5,000), was awarded to Charley for Timebomb, co-written with Anton Engdahl (SE) and Kristin Carpenter (SE), and produced by Anton Engdahl. Charley also takes home a Gibson Guitars Ebony Les Paul Special Tribute (valued at $2,999).

The American Songwriter Spotlight Award, providing Emma Hughes (UK) with AU$1,500, a feature on AmericanSongwriter.com, and entry into the American Songwriter Song Contest for her song Without You.

Ten emerging songwriters won $1000 each:

• Kita Alexander – Date Night

• Lotte Gallagher – Adam

• Karina Savage – Landslide

• Lucy Sugerman – he loves me, he loves me not

• OKENYO, Zindzi & The Zillionaires – PIXEL

• Chris Lanzon – Lilo (with Ber)

• tiffi – chemtrails

• Chelsea Berman – Where Does That Leave Me

• Daniella Marchio – Sweet

• Nathan May – It’s Gotta Start Somewhere

