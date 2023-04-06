Violent Femmes and The Saints Accompany Russell Crowe In ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ - Noise11.com

Violent Femmes ‘Gone Daddy Gone’ and The Saints ‘I’m Stranded” are just two great songs in Russell Crowe’s pretty awful movie ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’.

‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ has one of the best soundtracks we’ve had in a long time. The Cult’s ‘She Sells Sanctuary’ is also featured.

‘She Sells Sanctuary’ was released in 1985 on the second album for The Cult ‘Love’.

Violent Femmes ‘Gone Daddy Gone’ features early in the movie but its placement is in poor taste as the scene is setting up a young family of a widow and two kids who’s husband recently passed away. Who thought a song called ‘Gone Daddy Gone’ was good for a scene like that?

Violent Femmes released their song in 1983 are the debut single from their debut album ‘Violent Femmes’.

The Saints ‘I’m Stranded’ was the first single and title track of the debut album for The Saints in 1976. The Saints, from Brisbane Australia, pre-dated Sex Pistols and the Clash as a punk act.

‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ claims to be based on a true story of Catholic priest Father Gabriele Amorth, who died in 2016.

The real Amorth believed yoga was satanic, that Hinduism was based on “the false belief” in reincarnation and claims that he had performed over 70,000 exorcisms. Apparently he was also a bit of a clown, and is portrayed as a joker by Crowe.

Russell Crowe stars as Amorth in the movie. The silliness of the storyline, like Amorth directed by The Pope to travel from Rome to Spain to an exorcism despite the urgency goes by moped bike, the fact he was called to duty like Batman or Superman just days after the kid was possessed also seems far-fetched, as if the Catholic Church has ever acted that fast for anything. And then theirs the ghouls and demons from The Spanish Inquisition found under the haunted house after hundreds of years, Ghostbusters is more credible than this movie.

