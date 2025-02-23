 Voletta Wallace, the Mother of The Notorious B.I.G., Dies Aged 78 - Noise11.com
Voletta Wallace Facebook profile pic

Voletta Wallace Facebook profile pic

Voletta Wallace, the Mother of The Notorious B.I.G., Dies Aged 78

by Paul Cashmere on February 23, 2025

in News

Voletta Wallace, the mother of deceased rapper Christopher Wallace aka The Notorious B.I.G., has died at age 78 in Pennsylvania.

The statement on her socials reads:

We suffered a tremendous loss today. Our mother, our matriarch, the woman who dedicated herself to uplifting her son, Christopher Wallace, and preserving his legacy has passed. It is with immense sadness that we share this news with you, and ask that you give our family the space and time needed to grieve this monumental loss. Thank you for your continued outpouring of love, prayers and condolences in this difficult time.

Please know that we will reach out in the coming days to share how we can all honor Ms. Wallace. Thank you for your extraordinary support and love.

The Notorious B.I.G. was murdered in 1997 at the age of 24. After his death, Voletta managed the estate. She is credited as a co-producer of her son’s biopic ‘Notorious’.

In the movie ‘Notorious’ Voletta was played by Angela Bassett, who also starred as Tina Turner in Tina’s biopic ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’.

Voletta established the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation. The foundation provides educational resources for children.

In 2005 Voletta published her memoir ‘Biggie’ and was an executive producer of the Netflix 2021 doco about her son ‘Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell’.

Voletta died at her home in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. According to Monroe Country Coroner Thomas Yanac, Voletta died of natural causes.

The murder of her son Christopher has never been resolved.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age at LookOut Torquay photo by Winston Robinson
Queens of the Stone Age To Play Their Own Rock and Roll Circus

Queens of the Stone Age have resurrected The Rolling Stones concert name Rock N Roll Circus for their own circus in the UK in August.

4 hours ago
Counting Crows at The Palais photo by Bron Robinson
Counting Crows To Release First Album in 11 Years ‘Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets’

Counting Crows eighth album ‘Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets’ in coming 9 May 2025 and the new song ‘Spaceman In Tulsa’ is here now.

5 hours ago
Mark Hoppus Fahrenheit-182
Mark Hoppus Is Going On A Book Tour

Mark Hoppus is going on a solo tour to promote his new memoir.

2 days ago
Jimmy Barnes Cold Chisel perform at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 19 November 2015. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jimmy Barnes To Play One-Off Soul Deep Show At Blues On Broadbeach

Jimmy Barnes will perform a one-off Soul Deep show at Blues on Broadbeach in Queensland in May.

3 days ago
Suze DeMarchi of Baby Animals photo by Ros OGorman
Baby Animals Were Once On Letterman

Australia’s Baby Animals once appeared on Letterman and toured the USA with Van Halen.

4 days ago
Shihad
Jon Toogood On Why Shihad Are Breaking Up

New Zealand metal band Shihad will be no more after this one final tour. Singer Jon Toogood told Noise11 why the band decided to call it quits.

4 days ago
Backstreet Boys perform at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Friday 8 May 2015. The first Australian show of 2015. Ros O'Gorman photo
Backstreet Boys Reveals Vegas Plans

The Backstreet Boys have revealed that their upcoming Las Vegas residency will be "larger than life".

5 days ago