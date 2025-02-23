Voletta Wallace, the Mother of The Notorious B.I.G., Dies Aged 78 - Noise11.com

Voletta Wallace, the mother of deceased rapper Christopher Wallace aka The Notorious B.I.G., has died at age 78 in Pennsylvania.

The statement on her socials reads:

We suffered a tremendous loss today. Our mother, our matriarch, the woman who dedicated herself to uplifting her son, Christopher Wallace, and preserving his legacy has passed. It is with immense sadness that we share this news with you, and ask that you give our family the space and time needed to grieve this monumental loss. Thank you for your continued outpouring of love, prayers and condolences in this difficult time. Please know that we will reach out in the coming days to share how we can all honor Ms. Wallace. Thank you for your extraordinary support and love.

The Notorious B.I.G. was murdered in 1997 at the age of 24. After his death, Voletta managed the estate. She is credited as a co-producer of her son’s biopic ‘Notorious’.

In the movie ‘Notorious’ Voletta was played by Angela Bassett, who also starred as Tina Turner in Tina’s biopic ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’.

Voletta established the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation. The foundation provides educational resources for children.

In 2005 Voletta published her memoir ‘Biggie’ and was an executive producer of the Netflix 2021 doco about her son ‘Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell’.

Voletta died at her home in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. According to Monroe Country Coroner Thomas Yanac, Voletta died of natural causes.

The murder of her son Christopher has never been resolved.

