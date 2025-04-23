What To Expect From ZZ Top in Australia - Noise11.com

ZZ Top will return to Australia this weekend for their first Aussie shows in 12 years.

This will be the fifth time ZZ Top have played Australia. It took them 15 years to get here the first time. The 1987 tour came 15 years after the debut album ‘ZZ Top’s First Album’ in 1971. It took another 13 years for ZZ Top to come back in 2000. Another 11 years passed before the next two tours in 2011 then 2013.

Now here we are another 11 years down the track and ZZ Top return for a fifth time for Red Hot Summer and their own shows for Live Nation.

The last show ZZ Top did before the Red Hot Summer dates start on Saturday 26 April was on April 12 in Arkansas.

The setlist was:

Got Me Under Pressure (from Eliminator, 1983)

I Thank You (from Deguello, 1979)

Waitin’ for the Bus (from Tres Hombres, 1973)

Jesus Just Left Chicago (from Tres Hombres, 1973)

Gimme All Your Lovin’ (from Eliminator, 1983)

Pearl Necklace (from El Loco, 1981)

I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide (from Deguello, 1979)

I Gotsta Get Paid (from La Futura, 2012)

My Head’s in Mississippi (from Recycler, 1990)

Sixteen Tons (Merle Travis cover) (from Greatest Hits From Around The World, 2016)

Just Got Paid (from Rio Grande Mud, 1972)

Sharp Dressed Man (from Eliminator, 1983)

Legs (from Eliminator, 1983)

Encore:

Brown Sugar (from ZZ Top’s First Album, 1971)

Tube Snake Boogie (from El Loco, 1981)

La Grange (from Tres Hombres, 1973)

For Red Hot Summer, ZZ Top, George Thorogood & The Destroyers, The Living End, Baby Animals, Rose Tattoo and Dallas Frasca will perform on:

26 April, Bendigo, Bendigo Racecourse

27 April, Mornington, Mornington Racecourse

3 May, Hunter Valley, Roche Estate

4 May, Wollongong, Stuart Park

10 and 11 May, Bribie Island, Sandstone Point Hotel

ZZ Top have addition dates with George Thorogood and Dallas Frasca on:

29 April, Adelaide, AEC Arena

1 May, Perth, Langely Park

7 May, Melbourne, MC Arena

13 May, Sydney, ICC Sydney Theatre

George Thorogood also has his own show with Dallas Frasca:

23 April, Hobart, Odeon Theatre

