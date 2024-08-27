 Wildlands Festival Returns For 2024/2025 And Here is The Line-up - Noise11.com
Wildlands photo by Jordan K Munns

Wildlands photo by Jordan K Munns

Wildlands Festival Returns For 2024/2025 And Here is The Line-up

by Noise11.com on August 27, 2024

in News

Wildlands is back for the 2024/2025 New Years week with one day festivals planned for Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

The full lineup is:

Fisher
Ice Spice
Chase & Status
Marlon Hoffstadt
Tinashe
Royel Otis
Sammy Virji*
Wilkinson*
Rl Grime*
Becky Hill*
Horsegiirl*
Confidence Man*
Joy (Anonymous)*
Lola Young
Barkaa
Malugi*
Sam Alfred*
Hannah Laing*
Issey Cross*
Messie*
Little Fritter*
1tbsp^
SammyTheSinner*
Moss*
Djanaba*
Girlthing^

*Not playing Adelaide ^Brisbane only

The single day festival returns to Brisbane on December 31 (NYE), Perth on January 4 and Adelaide on January 5.

Brisbane will once again come alive at Brisbane Showgrounds, Perth will enjoy a new home at HBF Arena Parklands, Joondalup, and Adelaide will return to Ellis Park.

Presale goes on sale Wednesday 4 September at 6pm Local Time, sign up for presale here.

https://www.wildlandsfestival.com.au

