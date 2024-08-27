Wildlands Festival Returns For 2024/2025 And Here is The Line-up - Noise11.com

Wildlands is back for the 2024/2025 New Years week with one day festivals planned for Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

The full lineup is:

Fisher

Ice Spice

Chase & Status

Marlon Hoffstadt

Tinashe

Royel Otis

Sammy Virji*

Wilkinson*

Rl Grime*

Becky Hill*

Horsegiirl*

Confidence Man*

Joy (Anonymous)*

Lola Young

Barkaa

Malugi*

Sam Alfred*

Hannah Laing*

Issey Cross*

Messie*

Little Fritter*

1tbsp^

SammyTheSinner*

Moss*

Djanaba*

Girlthing^

*Not playing Adelaide ^Brisbane only

The single day festival returns to Brisbane on December 31 (NYE), Perth on January 4 and Adelaide on January 5.

Brisbane will once again come alive at Brisbane Showgrounds, Perth will enjoy a new home at HBF Arena Parklands, Joondalup, and Adelaide will return to Ellis Park.

Presale goes on sale Wednesday 4 September at 6pm Local Time, sign up for presale here.

https://www.wildlandsfestival.com.au

