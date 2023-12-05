 Wings Band On The Run 50th Anniversary Edition To Be Released - Noise11.com

Band on the Run 50th anniversary edition

Wings Band On The Run 50th Anniversary Edition To Be Released

by Paul Cashmere on December 5, 2023

in News

Wings’ classic ‘Band On the Run’ will be reissued in 2024 to mark the 50th anniversary of the album’s release in November 1973.

The new edition will have a bonus disc are early rough mixes of versions created in 1973 of the entire album.

The ‘Underdubbed Mixes’ were done by Geoff Emerick and do not feature any of the orchestral overdubs created by Tony Visconti, who said in his 2007 biography that he did them in two when he was very tired.

The tracklisting for the “Underdubbed” album differences to the final release. The order is the same as the original analogue tapes of the album.

Also. ‘Helen Wheels’ is incorporated back into the album. ‘Helen Wheels’ was released as a single on 26 October 1973 but was left off the British version of the album. It was included on the original Australian and American pressings. When the album was released as a CD in Australia and America, ‘Helen Wheels’ is not listed in the tracklisting but comes up as a hidden track at track 8, with ‘Picasso’s Last Words’ and ‘Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five; incorrectly numbered on the cover as tracks 8 and 9 instead of the action 9 and 10.

In 2024, promoter Mark Christowski will present live performances of Band on the Run with Dave Gleeson (The Screaming Jets), Mark Williams (Dragon), Steve Balbi (Noiseworks) and Brydon Stace in Australia.

The 50th anniversary edition of Band on the Run is due 3 February 2024.

• LP 1 or CD 1: Band on the Run (US version)
1. Band on the Run
2. Jet
3. Bluebird
4. Mrs. Vandebilt
5. Let Me Roll It
6. Mamunia
7. No Words
8. Helen Wheels
9. Picasso’s Last Words (Drink to Me)
10. Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five

• LP 2 or CD 2: Underdubbed MIxes
1. Band on the Run
2. Mamunia
3. No Words
4. Jet
5. Bluebird
6. Mrs. Vandebilt
7. Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five
8. Picasso’s Last Words (Drink to Me)
9. Let Me Roll It

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rod Stewart at Rod Laver Arena 14 March 2023 photo Bron Robinson
Rod Stewart and Jools Holland Team Up For Swing Album

Rod Stewart and Jools Holland will release a Swing album together in February, 2024. ‘Swing Fever’s first single is ‘Almost Like Being In Love’.

11 hours ago
Wings London Town
Wings and Moody Blues Guitarist Denny Laine Dies At Age 79

Singer, guitarist and composer Denny Laine, the co-founder of Wings with Paul McCartney and also co-founder of The Moody Blues, has died at the age of 79.

17 hours ago
Engelbert Humperdinck performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Thursday 29 October 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Legendary Engelbert Humperinck Announces His Last Ever Australian Tour

Music legend Engelbert Humperdinck will tour Australia in 2024 for the last time.

3 days ago
Myles Goodwyn from his Facebook page
Myles Goodwyn of April Wine Dies Aged 75

Myles Goodwyn, lead singer and guitarist for Canada’s April Wine, has died at age 75.

3 days ago
James Taylor performs with his All Star Band in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 8 February 2017. Ros OGorman
James Taylor To Perform First Australian Shows Since 2017 in 2024

Singer/songwriting legend James Taylor will return to Australia in 2024 for his first tour since 2017.

3 days ago
Kiss Komplete Kareer In New York City (Or Have They)

Kiss is rock and roll over. After over 2900 shows (they didn’t quite make 3000) Kiss played their final show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday December 2, 2023.

3 days ago
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Greendale tour Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Fans, Start Saving, Archives Volume III Is On The Way

Neil Young fans are in for a massive injection of unreleased Neil music in 2024 with the release of the Archives Volume 3 box set.

6 days ago