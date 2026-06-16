Yours And Owls Festival Unveils 2026 Line-Up With BBNO$, G Flip And The Drones - Noise11 Music News

Yours And Owls Festival has revealed its 2026 line-up, led by Canadian rapper BBNO$, G Flip, The Drones, DMA’S, Ball Park Music and Hiatus Kaiyote, as the event expands beyond its traditional foreshore setting into a city-wide music takeover in Wollongong.

by Paul Cashmere

Yours And Owls Festival will return to Wollongong across October 3 and 4, 2026, with organisers announcing a broad line-up of Australian and international acts and a significant expansion of the event footprint. The 16+ festival will again occupy the Wollongong Foreshore and South Beach precinct on day one before transforming Wollongong’s city centre into a multi-venue music destination on day two.

The 2026 edition is headlined by Canadian artist BBNO$, appearing in what organisers describe as his only Australian performance, alongside Australian acts G Flip, Ball Park Music, DMA’S, Genesis Owusu, Hiatus Kaiyote, Luude, Middle Kids, PNAU, The Drones and Tkay Maidza.

The announcement marks one of the largest line-ups in the festival’s history and reflects a growing trend among Australian music festivals to combine traditional outdoor festival formats with city-wide programming. By extending performances into Wollongong’s streets, venues and laneways, Yours And Owls is broadening its reach while creating a more immersive experience that integrates the city itself into the event.

Among the most notable bookings is BBNO$, whose global profile has been fuelled by a series of viral releases and streaming successes that have accumulated billions of plays worldwide. His Wollongong appearance will be his sole Australian performance for the year.

G Flip joins the bill following continued commercial success, including an ARIA chart-topping album, multiple ARIA Awards and a catalogue that includes tracks such as About You, Killing My Time, Drink Too Much and The Worst Person Alive. The performance will mark G Flip’s first appearance at Yours And Owls.

Brisbane favourites Ball Park Music return with a catalogue that includes It’s Nice To Be Alive, Cherub and Stars In My Eyes, while DMA’S make their third festival appearance. The Sydney band has built a substantial following in the United Kingdom and Europe through songs such as Delete, Silver and their acclaimed Like A Version recording of Believe.

Other key performers include Genesis Owusu, whose genre-crossing blend of hip hop, punk and funk has earned widespread critical recognition, and Grammy Award winners Hiatus Kaiyote, whose international influence has extended well beyond Australia’s contemporary jazz and soul scenes.

Electronic music remains a major component of the event with Luude and PNAU both appearing. Luude’s reworking of Men At Work’s Down Under became an international dance hit, while PNAU continue to draw audiences with a catalogue spanning more than two decades of Australian electronic music.

One of the most significant additions to the bill is The Drones. The influential Australian band recently reunited after a decade-long hiatus, with demand for comeback performances leading to rapid ticket sales for their return shows. Their appearance at Yours And Owls gives festival audiences a rare opportunity to see the group as part of a broader event setting.

The line-up extends across more than 80 acts and includes Cosmo’s Midnight, Fanny Lumsden, Folk Bitch Trio, Furnace & The Fundamentals, Georgia Maq, Princess Chelsea, WAAX, Bootleg Rascal, Carla Geneve, Delivery, Nice Biscuit, Dem Mob and Volatile Ways, alongside a substantial contingent of emerging local and national artists.

Festival organisers said day one will return to Flagstaff Hill overlooking the coastline, maintaining the event’s established outdoor format. Day two will take a different approach, with performances spread throughout Wollongong’s city centre, including both large and intimate venues, creating a walkable music trail through the city.

Beyond the music, the event will again showcase local arts programming and feature food and beverage vendors from across the region.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from 8am AEST on June 22, with general public sales commencing at 8am AEST on June 24. Organisers are also offering a range of ticket-holder incentives, including accommodation packages, travel experiences and VIP upgrades through a prize draw for weekend ticket purchasers.

With its expanded format and one of its most ambitious line-ups to date, Yours And Owls 2026 is positioning itself as both a destination festival and a city-wide celebration of contemporary Australian music culture.

Dates:

October 3, 2026, Wollongong Foreshore & Flagstaff Hill, Wollongong

October 4, 2026, Wollongong City Centre Venues, Wollongong

Ticket Pre-sale: 8am AEST, June 22, 2026

General On Sale: 8am AEST, June 24, 2026

https://yoursandowls.com.au

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