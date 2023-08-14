 Beyond The Valley Reveals Festival Line-up - Noise11.com
Beyond The Valley Reveals Festival Line-up

by Paul Cashmere on August 15, 2023

in News

RÜFÜS DU SOL, DMA’s, Kelis and G Flip will perform at the Beyond The Valley 2023.

The full line-up is:

RÜFÜS DU SOL
Central Cee
Peggy Gou

Destroy Lonely
DMA’S
G Flip
Kelis
Mall Grab
The Jungle Giants

BIG WETT
Boo Seeka
Cassian
Channel Tres
COBRAH
Conducta b2b Notion
DJ Heartstring
Ewan McVicar
Jayda G
KETTAMA
King Stingray
Lady Shaka
Lastlings
Logic1000
LUUDE
Mella Dee
Overmono
Rebūke
Romy
Ross From Friends (Dj Set)
salute
STÜM
Taylah Elaine
Willaris. K

6 SENSE
Baby G
Becca Hatch
Blusher
CRUSH3d
Crybaby
CXLOE
dameeeela
Effy
Forest Claudette
FUKHED
Gold Fang
House Mum
JessB
DJ JNETT
Mia Wray
Miss Kaninna
PANIA
Pink Matter
Saoirse
Shake Daddy
Sunshine & Disco Faith Choir
Tyson O’Brien

PODCAST STAGE
Presented by The Daily Aus. Hosted by James Parr & Jules Rangi
Scheananigans With Scheana Shay
Curious Conversations With Tully And Sarah
Flopstars
Jamo And Dylan
In Bed With Georgia Grace
The Maria Thattil Show
The Mason Cox Show
Where’s Your Head At
Yarning Up First Nations Stories With Caroline Kell

Beyond The Valley
28th December 2023 – 1st January 2025
Barunah Plains, Wentworths Road, Hesse, VIC

Presale Registrations Close – Monday 21st August 3pm AEST
Presale On Sale – Monday 21st August 6pm AEST
General Public – Tuesday 22nd August 12pm AEST

Noise11.com

