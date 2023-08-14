Beyond The Valley Reveals Festival Line-up - Noise11.com

RÜFÜS DU SOL, DMA’s, Kelis and G Flip will perform at the Beyond The Valley 2023.

The full line-up is:

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Central Cee

Peggy Gou

Destroy Lonely

DMA’S

G Flip

Kelis

Mall Grab

The Jungle Giants

BIG WETT

Boo Seeka

Cassian

Channel Tres

COBRAH

Conducta b2b Notion

DJ Heartstring

Ewan McVicar

Jayda G

KETTAMA

King Stingray

Lady Shaka

Lastlings

Logic1000

LUUDE

Mella Dee

Overmono

Rebūke

Romy

Ross From Friends (Dj Set)

salute

STÜM

Taylah Elaine

Willaris. K

6 SENSE

Baby G

Becca Hatch

Blusher

CRUSH3d

Crybaby

CXLOE

dameeeela

Effy

Forest Claudette

FUKHED

Gold Fang

House Mum

JessB

DJ JNETT

Mia Wray

Miss Kaninna

PANIA

Pink Matter

Saoirse

Shake Daddy

Sunshine & Disco Faith Choir

Tyson O’Brien

PODCAST STAGE

Presented by The Daily Aus. Hosted by James Parr & Jules Rangi

Scheananigans With Scheana Shay

Curious Conversations With Tully And Sarah

Flopstars

Jamo And Dylan

In Bed With Georgia Grace

The Maria Thattil Show

The Mason Cox Show

Where’s Your Head At

Yarning Up First Nations Stories With Caroline Kell

Beyond The Valley

28th December 2023 – 1st January 2025

Barunah Plains, Wentworths Road, Hesse, VIC

Presale Registrations Close – Monday 21st August 3pm AEST

Presale On Sale – Monday 21st August 6pm AEST

General Public – Tuesday 22nd August 12pm AEST

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

