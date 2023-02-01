Bluesfest Adds Dog Trumpet, Steve Poltz, Frank Turner and 15 More - Noise11.com

Bluesfest has added another 18 acts for 2023 with Dog Trumpet, Steve Poltz and Frank Turner now on the list with another 15 acts.

Just added to Bluesfest are:

Bobby Alu

Buttered

Clarence Bekker Band

Coterie

Dami Im

Daniel Champagne

Dog Trumpet

Electric Cadillac

Frank Sultana

Frank Turner

Hussy Hicks

Lisa Hunt’s Forever Soul

Loose Content

Ray Beadle Stax of Blues

Roshani

Round Mountain Girls

Steve Poltz

Steve’n’Seagulls

The Bluefest 2023 line-up is now:

Joining the already announced line-up…

[IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER]

19-Twenty

Allison Russell

The Angels

Ash Grunwald

Backsliders

Beck

Beth Hart [Exclusive]

Big Freedia

The Black Sorrows

Bonnie Raitt

The Bros. Landreth

Buddy Guy

The Cat Empire

Chain

Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Counting Crows

The Doobie Brothers

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Eric Gales

Eugene “Hideaway” Bridges

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

Gang Of Youths

Greensky Bluegrass

Jackson Browne

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Joe Bonamassa [Exclusive]

Joe Camilleri Presents A Star-Studded Tribute To The Greats Of The Blues

Jon Stevens

Kaleo

Keb’ Mo’ Band

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Lachy Doley And The Horns Of Conviction

Larkin Poe I LP

Lucinda Williams

Marcus King

Mavis Staples

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Nikki Hill [Exclusive]

Paolo Nutini

Robert Glasper

Rockwiz Live

St Pauls & The Broken Bones

The Soul Rebels & Friends With Special Guests Talib Kweli, Gza, Big Freedia

Southern Avenue

Spinifex Gum Feat. Marliya

Steve Earle

Tash Sultana

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Vintage Trouble

Xavier Rudd

Yirrmal

