Bluesfest Adds Dog Trumpet, Steve Poltz, Frank Turner and 15 More - Noise11.com

Bluesfest has added another 18 acts for 2023 with Dog Trumpet, Steve Poltz and Frank Turner now on the list with another 15 acts.
Just added to Bluesfest are:
Bobby Alu
Buttered
Clarence Bekker Band
Coterie
Dami Im
Daniel Champagne
Dog Trumpet
Electric Cadillac
Frank Sultana
Frank Turner
Hussy Hicks
Lisa Hunt’s Forever Soul
Loose Content
Ray Beadle Stax of Blues
Roshani
Round Mountain Girls
Steve Poltz
Steve’n’Seagulls
The Bluefest 2023 line-up is now:
Joining the already announced line-up…
[IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER]
19-Twenty
Allison Russell
The Angels
Ash Grunwald
Backsliders
Beck
Beth Hart [Exclusive]
Big Freedia
The Black Sorrows
Bonnie Raitt
The Bros. Landreth
Buddy Guy
The Cat Empire
Chain
Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram
Counting Crows
The Doobie Brothers
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Eric Gales
Eugene “Hideaway” Bridges
Femi Kuti & The Positive Force
Gang Of Youths
Greensky Bluegrass
Jackson Browne
Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
Joe Bonamassa [Exclusive]
Joe Camilleri Presents A Star-Studded Tribute To The Greats Of The Blues
Jon Stevens
Kaleo
Keb’ Mo’ Band
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Lachy Doley And The Horns Of Conviction
Larkin Poe I LP
Lucinda Williams
Marcus King
Mavis Staples
Michael Franti & Spearhead
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Nikki Hill [Exclusive]
Paolo Nutini
Robert Glasper
Rockwiz Live
St Pauls & The Broken Bones
The Soul Rebels & Friends With Special Guests Talib Kweli, Gza, Big Freedia
Southern Avenue
Spinifex Gum Feat. Marliya
Steve Earle
Tash Sultana
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Vintage Trouble
Xavier Rudd
Yirrmal
