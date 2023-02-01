 Bluesfest Adds Dog Trumpet, Steve Poltz, Frank Turner and 15 More - Noise11.com
Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bluesfest Adds Dog Trumpet, Steve Poltz, Frank Turner and 15 More

by Paul Cashmere on February 2, 2023

in News

Bluesfest has added another 18 acts for 2023 with Dog Trumpet, Steve Poltz and Frank Turner now on the list with another 15 acts.

Just added to Bluesfest are:

Bobby Alu
Buttered
Clarence Bekker Band
Coterie
Dami Im
Daniel Champagne
Dog Trumpet
Electric Cadillac
Frank Sultana
Frank Turner
Hussy Hicks
Lisa Hunt’s Forever Soul
Loose Content
Ray Beadle Stax of Blues
Roshani
Round Mountain Girls
Steve Poltz
Steve’n’Seagulls

The Bluefest 2023 line-up is now:

Joining the already announced line-up…

[IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER]
19-Twenty
Allison Russell
The Angels
Ash Grunwald
Backsliders
Beck
Beth Hart [Exclusive]
Big Freedia
The Black Sorrows
Bonnie Raitt
The Bros. Landreth
Buddy Guy
The Cat Empire
Chain
Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram
Counting Crows
The Doobie Brothers
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Eric Gales
Eugene “Hideaway” Bridges
Femi Kuti & The Positive Force
Gang Of Youths
Greensky Bluegrass
Jackson Browne
Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
Joe Bonamassa [Exclusive]
Joe Camilleri Presents A Star-Studded Tribute To The Greats Of The Blues
Jon Stevens
Kaleo
Keb’ Mo’ Band
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Lachy Doley And The Horns Of Conviction
Larkin Poe I LP
Lucinda Williams
Marcus King
Mavis Staples
Michael Franti & Spearhead
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Nikki Hill [Exclusive]
Paolo Nutini
Robert Glasper
Rockwiz Live
St Pauls & The Broken Bones
The Soul Rebels & Friends With Special Guests Talib Kweli, Gza, Big Freedia
Southern Avenue
Spinifex Gum Feat. Marliya
Steve Earle
Tash Sultana
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Vintage Trouble
Xavier Rudd
Yirrmal

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Smashing Pumpkins photo supplied from OneWorld Entertainment
The Smashing Pumpkins To Headline The World is A Vampire Festival

The Smashing Pumpkins have been revealed as the headline act for an all-new Australian music festival The World Is A Vampire.

17 hours ago
Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dog Trumpet To Kick Shadowland Tour Friday

Dog Trumpet’s long overdue Shadowland tour will begin on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland on Friday night followed by an already sold-out show in Brisbane on Saturday.

17 hours ago
Brian Cadd Live at the Sundowner Geelong 1982
ARCA To Release 1982 Brian Cadd Live Recording

‘Brian Cadd Band Live at the Sundowner, Geelong 1982’ will be the next release in the Australian Road Crew Association’s (ARCA) Desk Tape Series.

2 days ago
Taste Fighting Gravity
Taste Have New Music For 2023 With ‘Fighting Gravity’

Taste are close to a new album with ‘Fighting Gravity’ not far off and a preview of the album ready now with the title track.

2 days ago
Ella Hooper
Kurt Vile, Ella Hooper, Frente, Vika & Linda To Play Castlemaine State Festival

The Castlemaine State Festival is celebrating its 47th year with a line-up for 2023 featuring Kurt Vile, Frente, Ella Hooper and Vika & Linda with a whole lot more between 24 March to 9 April 2023

2 days ago
Memphis LK
Carly Ray Jepsen Announces Her Australian Support Act Memphis LK

Memphis LK will open for Carly Rae Jepsen on her upcoming Australian tour.

2 days ago
Daydream 23
Modest Mouse, Slowdive, Tropical F*ck Storm and More To Play Daydream

Australia has a brand-new indie rock tour, Daydream.

3 days ago