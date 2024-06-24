Bob Dylan Is Mixing Up The Medicine For Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Festival - Noise11.com

Bob Dylan is out performing live again after a three month breaking from touring.

Dylan is co-headliner of Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Festival although Willie was forced to pull out of the first three shows.

Dylan fans were gobsmacked by the change in setlist since he took the break in April. The shows have been very much customised for the festival audience and very different from Bob’s setlist in recent years.

Dylan has included covers by Chuck Berry (Little Queenie), Paul Davies (Six Days On The Road), Mr Blue (The Fleetwoods), Sanford Clark (The Fool) and Hank Williams (Cold Cold Heart) that he has never performed in concert before.

The 2000 ‘Wonder Boys’ soundtrack song ‘Things Have Changed” has completely changed.

‘Under The Red Sky’ and ‘Shooting Star’ were also back in a setlist for the first time since 2013.

The go-to album appears to be ‘Tempest’ with Dylan playing ‘Early Roman Kings’, ‘Soon After Midnight’ and ‘Long And Wasted Years’ across the shows.

Bob Dylan setlists:

23 June Raleigh, North Carolina

Highway 61 Revisited (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965)

Shooting Star (from Oh Mercy, 1989)

Love Sick (from Time Out of Mind, 1997)

Little Queenie (Chuck Berry cover)

Mr. Blue (from The Bootleg Series Vol. 11 (The Basements Tapes Complete, 2014)(The Fleetwoods cover)

Early Roman Kings (from Tempest, 2012)

Can’t Wait (from Time Out of Mind, 1997)

Under the Red Sky (from Under The Red Sky, 1990)

Things Have Changed (from Wonder Boys soundtrack, 2000)

Stella Blue (Grateful Dead cover)

Six Days on the Road (Paul Davis cover)

Soon After Midnight (from Tempest, 2012)

Ballad of a Thin Man (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965)

I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight (from John Wesley Harding, 1967)

22 June Outlaw Music Festival, Charlotte, North Carolina

Highway 61 Revisited (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965)

Shooting Star (from Oh Mercy, 1989)

Love Sick (from Time Out of Mind, 1997)

Little Queenie (Chuck Berry cover)

Mr. Blue (from The Bootleg Series Vol. 11 (The Basements Tapes Complete, 2014)(The Fleetwoods cover)

Early Roman Kings (from Tempest, 2012)

Can’t Wait (from Time Out of Mind, 1997)

Under the Red Sky (from Under The Red Sky, 1990)

Things Have Changed (from Wonder Boys soundtrack, 2000)

Stella Blue (Grateful Dead cover)

Six Days on the Road (Paul Davis cover)

Soon After Midnight (from Tempest, 2012)

Ballad of a Thin Man (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965)

I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight (from John Wesley Harding, 1967)

21 June, Outlaw Music Festival, Alpharetta, Georgia

My Babe (Willie Dixon cover) (Live debut)

Beyond Here Lies Nothin’ (from Tougher Through Life, 2009)

Simple Twist of Fate (from Blood On The Tracks, 1975)

Little Queenie (Chuck Berry cover)

Mr. Blue (from The Bootleg Series Vol. 11 (The Basements Tapes Complete, 2014) (The Fleetwoods cover)

Pay in Blood (from Tempest, 2012)

Cold, Cold Heart (Hank Williams With His Drifting Cowboys cover)

Early Roman Kings (from Tempest, 2012)

Under the Red Sky (from Under The Red Sky, 1990)

Things Have Changed (from Wonder Boys soundtrack, 2000)

The Fool (Sanford Clark cover)

Scarlet Town (from Tempest, 2012)

Long and Wasted Years (from Tempest, 2012)

