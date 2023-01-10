Don McLean Shares His Thoughts on The Passing of Dennis Smith - Noise11.com

Music legend Don McLean has shared his thoughts on the passing of another legend, Dennis Smith, a true pioneer of the Australian Entertainment Industry.

In a statement Don McLean said, “I read of the passing of Dennis Smith with sadness. He was really too classy a fellow to be in show biz. He brought me over to Australia many times and along with his brilliant road manager Billy Rowe, we performed in the country every which way you could imagine. Some of those tours were long tours lasting up to 2 months. I’ll really miss him and treasure the memories we made in every small or big city we traveled through.”

Dennis Smith passed away this month. Dennis was the producer of Australian music television show ‘The Go Show’ in the 1960s and gave Olivia Newton-John her first break on television. As a promoter he toured Cliff Richard and the Shadows, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, Rod Stewart, Tina Turner, Sir Harry Secombe, Peter Allen, Charles Aznavour, Cilla Black, Victor Borge, Max Bygraves, Glen Campbell, Johnny Cash, Petula Clark, Chubby Checker, Randy Crawford, The Commodores, Dick Emery, Gerry & the Pacemakers, Dr Hook, The Hollies, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Mathis, Shirley MacLaine, Don McLean, Helen Reddy, Des O’Connor, Roy Orbison, Gene Pitney, Charley Pride, Lou Rawls, Neil Sedaka, Leo Sayer, Tina Turner, Village People, Dionne Warwick and many others.

His stage productions included The Odd Couple with Jack Klugman and Tony Randall, Jeffrey Archer’s Beyond Reasonable Doubt with Frank Finlay, Ain’t Misbehavin’, Noises Off, Beehive. He produced Dusty – the Original Pop Diva, Shout! the Johnny O’Keefe musical and I Can’t Believe It’s Not Countdown.

Also between 1980 and 1994, Dennis was the manager to Barry Humphreys.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday January 17th at 11am at The Palms at Crown.

Don McLean toured Australia first in 1973, then 1975 before returning in 2008 and then 2013.

Don will tour Australia and New Zealand for OneWorld Entertainment in April and May with special guest, Andrew Farriss of INXS.

50TH ANNIVERSARY ‘AMERICAN PIE’ AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2023:

Saturday 1st April – The Fortitude, Brisbane

Sunday 2nd April – Kings Theatre, Coloundra

Monday 3rd April – Empire Theatre, Toowoomba

Wednesday 5th April – Twin Towns. Gold Coast

Friday 7th April – Twin Towns, Gold Coast

Saturday 8th April – Twin Towns, Gold Coast

Sunday 9th April – Twin Towns, Gold Coast

Wednesday 12th April – C.ex Coffs, Coffs Harbour

Friday 14th April – Town Hall, Tamworth

Saturday 15th April – The Station, Newcastle

Sunday 16th April – Llweellyn Hall, Canberra

Thursday 20th April – Hurstville Entertainment Centre, Hurstville

Friday 21st April – The Concourse, Chatswood

Saturday 22nd April – Sydney Coliseum, West Sydney

Monday 24th April – West Point, Hobart

Wednesday 26th April – Princess Theatre, Launceston

Friday 28th April – Win Entertainment Centre, Wollongong

Saturday 29th April – The Palais, Melbourne

Sunday 30th April – Costa Hall, Geelong

New Zealand

Tuesday 2nd May – Trafalgar Centre, Nelson

Thursday 4 May, Civic Theatre, Invercargill,

Friday 5 May, Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch

Sunday 7 May, The Regent on Broadway, Palmerston North

Tuesday 9 May, Auckland Town Hall, Auckland

