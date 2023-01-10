 Don McLean Shares His Thoughts on The Passing of Dennis Smith - Noise11.com
Don McLean, Photo, Ros O'Gorman

Don McLean, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Don McLean Shares His Thoughts on The Passing of Dennis Smith

by Paul Cashmere on January 10, 2023

in News

Music legend Don McLean has shared his thoughts on the passing of another legend, Dennis Smith, a true pioneer of the Australian Entertainment Industry.

In a statement Don McLean said, “I read of the passing of Dennis Smith with sadness. He was really too classy a fellow to be in show biz. He brought me over to Australia many times and along with his brilliant road manager Billy Rowe, we performed in the country every which way you could imagine. Some of those tours were long tours lasting up to 2 months. I’ll really miss him and treasure the memories we made in every small or big city we traveled through.”

Dennis Smith passed away this month. Dennis was the producer of Australian music television show ‘The Go Show’ in the 1960s and gave Olivia Newton-John her first break on television. As a promoter he toured Cliff Richard and the Shadows, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, Rod Stewart, Tina Turner, Sir Harry Secombe, Peter Allen, Charles Aznavour, Cilla Black, Victor Borge, Max Bygraves, Glen Campbell, Johnny Cash, Petula Clark, Chubby Checker, Randy Crawford, The Commodores, Dick Emery, Gerry & the Pacemakers, Dr Hook, The Hollies, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Mathis, Shirley MacLaine, Don McLean, Helen Reddy, Des O’Connor, Roy Orbison, Gene Pitney, Charley Pride, Lou Rawls, Neil Sedaka, Leo Sayer, Tina Turner, Village People, Dionne Warwick and many others.

His stage productions included The Odd Couple with Jack Klugman and Tony Randall, Jeffrey Archer’s Beyond Reasonable Doubt with Frank Finlay, Ain’t Misbehavin’, Noises Off, Beehive. He produced Dusty – the Original Pop Diva, Shout! the Johnny O’Keefe musical and I Can’t Believe It’s Not Countdown.

Also between 1980 and 1994, Dennis was the manager to Barry Humphreys.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday January 17th at 11am at The Palms at Crown.

Don McLean toured Australia first in 1973, then 1975 before returning in 2008 and then 2013.

Don will tour Australia and New Zealand for OneWorld Entertainment in April and May with special guest, Andrew Farriss of INXS.

50TH ANNIVERSARY ‘AMERICAN PIE’ AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2023:

Saturday 1st April – The Fortitude, Brisbane
Sunday 2nd April – Kings Theatre, Coloundra
Monday 3rd April – Empire Theatre, Toowoomba
Wednesday 5th April – Twin Towns. Gold Coast
Friday 7th April – Twin Towns, Gold Coast
Saturday 8th April – Twin Towns, Gold Coast
Sunday 9th April – Twin Towns, Gold Coast
Wednesday 12th April – C.ex Coffs, Coffs Harbour
Friday 14th April – Town Hall, Tamworth
Saturday 15th April – The Station, Newcastle
Sunday 16th April – Llweellyn Hall, Canberra
Thursday 20th April – Hurstville Entertainment Centre, Hurstville
Friday 21st April – The Concourse, Chatswood
Saturday 22nd April – Sydney Coliseum, West Sydney
Monday 24th April – West Point, Hobart
Wednesday 26th April – Princess Theatre, Launceston
Friday 28th April – Win Entertainment Centre, Wollongong
Saturday 29th April – The Palais, Melbourne
Sunday 30th April – Costa Hall, Geelong

New Zealand
Tuesday 2nd May – Trafalgar Centre, Nelson
Thursday 4 May, Civic Theatre, Invercargill,
Friday 5 May, Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch
Sunday 7 May, The Regent on Broadway, Palmerston North
Tuesday 9 May, Auckland Town Hall, Auckland

