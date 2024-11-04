 Gypsy Lee Wins Over Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens Fans On The Superstars Live Tour - Noise11.com
Gypsy Lee at The Palais photo by Ian Ritter

Gypsy Lee at The Palais photo by Ian Ritter

Gypsy Lee Wins Over Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens Fans On The Superstars Live Tour

by Paul Cashmere on November 4, 2024

On 20 March 2024 Gypsy Lee performed her very first show for mainly family and friends at the Espy Basement in Melbourne. I was impressed.

As a result of the 20 March show I recommended Gypsy Lee as the featured artist the FENIX360 media night in July at the Corner Hotel in Richmond. It was amazing how much Gypsy Lee had gained confidence in those few months.

Last week it was more leaps and bounds opening for Jon Stevens and her mother Kate Ceberano for the Superstars Live show at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre.

The irony that The Espy is only a few hundred meters from The Palais. Gypsy Lee had literally come a short way but figuratively come a long way. This was an even more stunning performance with Tom Lindsay on guitar and backing vocals.

There is something extremely powerful about just a voice and guitar. There is nowhere to hide in that scenario. This is how I know Gypsy Lee has a long career ahead of her. You simply cannot fake it in this environment.

At The Palais there were 3000 fans of Gypsy Lee’s mother Kate and Jon watching her perform, oblivious to the fact that Kate was her mother until she mentioned it. It didn’t matter. The applause was loud at the end of the first track ‘The Last Song I’ll ever Write About You’ and Gypsy was winning over the crowd on her own merits.

These early shows are a showcase for the music she has released so far in 2024 plus the still to be released song ‘Snitches’. The Palais setlist mirrored the FENIX360 setlist back in July but the songs have certainly developed since then.

There is a maturity to the Gypsy Lee lyrics. At age 20 she may be revealing a few personal secrets with songs like “What Doesn’t Kill You Costs A Lot In Therapy” and “Pretty In The Dark”, but then again maybe not. The point being the stories within the song are relatable.

In 2024 it was pleasing to find an artist who is developing the old fashioned way, by writing songs, by sharing experiences, by performing live with no production trickery.

Here is Gypsy Lee’s setlist from The Palais, St Kilda and some video for you to sample her music.

The Last Song I’ll Ever Write About You

Pretty In The Dark

Runaway Baby

What Doesn’t Kill You Costs A Lot In Therapy

Snitches

The final Kate and Jon Superstars Live shows (without Gypsy Lee) are:

Upcoming shows:

9 November, Hobart, Federation Concert Hall
10 November, Launceston, Princess Theatre
29 November, Tweed Heads, Twin Towns

https://superstarslive.show/pages/tour

