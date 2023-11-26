Icehouse and The Angels Get Together For Iconic Moment of Performance of ‘Marseilles’ - Noise11.com

Icehouse and The Angels combined for a powerhouse performance of the classic Angels track ‘Marseilles’ in Adelaide over the weekend.
The Angels co-founders John and Rick Brewster joined Icehouse at the Adelaide 500 to play the song they first recorded for the 1978 ‘Face To Face’ album. “Four old blokes, four loud guitars, one riff – Pub Rock!! I AM a pig in shit,” Icehouse guitarist Paul Gildea declared in a socials post.
Last weekend at the One Electric Day Icehouse performance in Melbourne before performing ‘Marseilles’ in their encore, Iva Davies said The Angels were one of those iconic bands as Icehouse were starting out.
Icehouse and The Angels went on to share management in the 1980s under Dirty Pool. That story is partly told in Rod Willis’ new book ‘Ringside’.
On Friday, Icehouse and Simple Minds teamed up for the release of a cover of T.Rex’s ‘Get It On’ ahead of their reunion dates for Red Hot Summer in 2024. That relationship goes back to 1982 when Icehouse and Simple Minds first toured Australia together on a double bill.
For Simple Minds, new music wasn’t that long ago. The 19th Simple Minds album ‘Direction of the Heart’ was released in 2022.
Icehouse hasn’t had a new album since the covers record ‘Heroes’ in 2004 but we have to go back 30 years to October 1993 for the last studio album of original songs from Icehouse ‘Big Wheel’.
RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES SERIES TWO 2024
Saturday, 10th February
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show
Sunday, 11th February
Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC
Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show
Saturday, 17th February
Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD
Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show
Wednesday, 21st February
Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA
Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an all-ages show
SIMPLE MINDS ADDITIONAL TOUR DATES 2024
Thursday 8th February Sydney Opera House, Sydney
(Matinee 6.00pm & Evening 9.00pm)
Tuesday 13th February Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Wednesday 14th February Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide
Sunday 18th February The Star Theatre, Gold Coast
Tickets are available at:
www.redhotsummertour.com.au
RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES – SERIES ONE
Red Hot Summer 2024 will feature Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Birds of Tokyo, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers and Mahalia Barnes and the Soulmates.
Saturday 6th January 2024
Kiama Showground, KIAMA NSW
Saturday 13th January 2024
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
Saturday 20th January 2024 SOLD OUT
Sounds By The River
Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA
Saturday 27th January 2024
Mackay Park, Batemans Bay NSW
Saturday 3rd February 2024
Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW
Saturday 10th February 2024
Bendigo Racecourse, BENDIGO VIC
Saturday 17th February 2024
Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS
RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES – SERIES THREE
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
Saturday 24th February 2024 Westport Park, Port Macquarie NSW
Sunday 25th February 2024 Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD
Saturday 2nd March 2024 Berry Showground, Berry NSW
Sunday 3rd March 2024 Bella Vista Farm, Bella Vista NSW
Saturday 9th March 2024 Queens Park, Toowoomba QLD
Sunday 10th March 2024 Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD
Saturday 16th March 2024 Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC
Sunday 17th March 2024 Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC
Saturday 23rd March 2024 Seppeltsfield Wines, Seppeltsfield SA
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE