Jeff Beck by Ros O'Gorman 27 January 2009, The Palais Melbourne - Noise11.com

In January 2009, Jeff Beck played two shows at Melbourne’s historic Palais Theatre. The Rolling Stones also played the iconic theatre on their first two Australian tours of 1965 and 1966.

Noise11.com’s photographer, our beautiful, talented and the late Ros O’Gorman was there to capture Jeff on 27 January 2009. Jeff Beck passed away at the age of 78 on 10 January 2023. We lost Ros O’Gorman on 29 May, 2018.

Jeff Beck setlist:

Beck’s Bolero

The Pump

Eternity’s Breath

You Never Know

Cause We’ve Ended as Lovers

Behind the Veil

Blast From the East

Stratus

Angel (Footsteps)

Led Boots

Nadia

Snake Oil

Goodbye Pork Pie Hat

Brush With the Blues

Big Block

Blue Wind

A Day in the Life

Encore:

Scottish One

Encore 2:

Where Were You

Here are the photos of Jeff Beck by Ros O’Gorman

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

