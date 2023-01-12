 Jeff Beck by Ros O'Gorman 27 January 2009, The Palais Melbourne - Noise11.com

by Paul Cashmere on January 12, 2023

in News

In January 2009, Jeff Beck played two shows at Melbourne’s historic Palais Theatre. The Rolling Stones also played the iconic theatre on their first two Australian tours of 1965 and 1966.

Noise11.com’s photographer, our beautiful, talented and the late Ros O’Gorman was there to capture Jeff on 27 January 2009. Jeff Beck passed away at the age of 78 on 10 January 2023. We lost Ros O’Gorman on 29 May, 2018.

Jeff Beck setlist:

Beck’s Bolero
The Pump
Eternity’s Breath
You Never Know
Cause We’ve Ended as Lovers
Behind the Veil
Blast From the East
Stratus
Angel (Footsteps)
Led Boots
Nadia
Snake Oil
Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
Brush With the Blues
Big Block
Blue Wind
A Day in the Life

Encore:
Scottish One

Encore 2:
Where Were You

Here are the photos of Jeff Beck by Ros O’Gorman

