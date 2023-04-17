Noel Crombie of Split Enz and Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil Turn 70 - Noise11.com

Happy 70th to Noel Crombie, an early member of Split Enz and Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil.

Noel starting playing with Split Enz not long after Tim Finn and Phil Judd formed Split Ends in Auckland in 1972. Noel was Phil’s friend of university.

Noel became the stylist for the band in 1974, designing the costumes, makeup and hairstyles. The progressed to playing the spoons for the band (yes that’s right, as in ‘knife, fork & …’). By late 1974 he become a full-time member of the band and upgraded to Percussion.

Split Enz recorded their first album ‘Mental Notes’ with Noel as a member. Noel played on all 10 Split Enz albums from 1975 to 1984’s ‘See Ya ‘Round’. He was also present for all reunions in 1993 and 1993, 1999, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2009.

Noel Crombie only ever released one solo single ‘My Voice Keeps Changing On Me’ in 1983. He worked with Crowded House on the Farewell to the World show at the Sydney Opera House in 1996. Noel and his wife Sally designed the set for the ABC’s ‘Spicks and Specks’.

Noel recently appeared with Crowded House in Melbourne.

Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil turned 70 on Sunday (April 16). Garrett was a founding member of The Oils, sang on every album, and released one solo album ‘A Version of Now’ in 2016.

