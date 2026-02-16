On The Banks Announces Full Support Line-Up For Brisbane Riverside Series - Noise11.com

Brisbane’s new outdoor concert event On The Banks expands its 2026 program with a diverse slate of support acts across QPAC’s South Bank season.

by Paul Cashmere

Brisbane’s newest live music venture, On The Banks, has locked in its full roster of support acts ahead of its February launch at the Cultural Forecourt, South Bank. Presented in collaboration between Queensland Performing Arts Centre and South Bank Corporation, the riverside concert series will run from 25 February to 22 March 2026, bringing international heavyweights and leading Australian artists to the heart of Meanjin.

The expanded line-up adds depth and local texture to an already ambitious program. Opening night on 25 February sees Arnhem Land’s King Stingray joined by indie-pop songwriter Jack River and rising Sydney outfit The Buoys, setting a tone that blends contemporary Indigenous rock with coastal pop melodicism and sharp-edged guitar energy.

The following evening, MARINA will be preceded by Brisbane’s own Mallrat, whose ascent from bedroom producer to global touring act mirrors the city’s growing influence on the national music landscape.

Hip hop takes centre stage on 1 March with Droppin’ Science featuring De La Soul, Oddisee & Good Compny, and Miss Kaninna, bridging generations of genre innovation. The inclusion of De La Soul underscores the event’s international reach, while the presence of Oddisee and Miss Kaninna highlights the dialogue between global pioneers and emerging voices.

On 5 March, Grace Jones headlines with support from New York dance collective The Illustrious Blacks, a pairing that draws a through-line from disco’s avant-garde roots to contemporary club culture. The following night, 6 March, UK figurehead The Streets is joined by Sydney’s Shady Nasty, with national broadcaster Double J supporting the event.

Two shows are already sold out, Disco Club on 7 March and Maoli on 20 March, reflecting early demand for the inaugural season.

Sunday 15 March gathers a formidable group of Australian songwriters led by Bernard Fanning, with Kasey Chambers, The Paper Kites, Troy & Jem Cassar-Daley, and Georgia Mooney rounding out a bill that leans into craft, storytelling and cross-generational appeal.

On 19 March, pop disruptor Peach PRC will be supported by Maude Latour and Salty, while the series closes on 22 March with Marlon Williams With The Yarra Benders And Ngā Mātai Pūrua, preceded by the luminous Sarah Blasko.

Staged against the Brisbane River and city skyline, the Cultural Forecourt at South Bank has previously hosted major cultural events, but On The Banks marks a focused push into large-scale outdoor contemporary programming. Organisers describe the series as a celebration of Queensland summer evenings, pairing live performance with a festival-style environment featuring bars and food trucks.

With its mix of global icons, Australian staples and next-generation talent, On The Banks positions Brisbane as a late-summer destination on the touring circuit. Tickets for remaining shows are on sale now.

On The Banks 2026 Dates

25 February 2026, Brisbane, Cultural Forecourt, South Bank

26 February 2026, Brisbane, Cultural Forecourt, South Bank

1 March 2026, Brisbane, Cultural Forecourt, South Bank

5 March 2026, Brisbane, Cultural Forecourt, South Bank

6 March 2026, Brisbane, Cultural Forecourt, South Bank

7 March 2026, Brisbane, Cultural Forecourt, South Bank, Sold Out

15 March 2026, Brisbane, Cultural Forecourt, South Bank

19 March 2026, Brisbane, Cultural Forecourt, South Bank

20 March 2026, Brisbane, Cultural Forecourt, South Bank, Sold Out

22 March 2026, Brisbane, Cultural Forecourt, South Bank

Tickets on sale now at onthebanks.com.au

