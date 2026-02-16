 On The Banks Announces Full Support Line-Up For Brisbane Riverside Series - Noise11.com
Mallrat Credit Sammy-Jo Lang-Waite

Mallrat Credit Sammy-Jo Lang-Waite

On The Banks Announces Full Support Line-Up For Brisbane Riverside Series

by Paul Cashmere on February 17, 2026

in Live,News

Brisbane’s new outdoor concert event On The Banks expands its 2026 program with a diverse slate of support acts across QPAC’s South Bank season.

by Paul Cashmere

Brisbane’s newest live music venture, On The Banks, has locked in its full roster of support acts ahead of its February launch at the Cultural Forecourt, South Bank. Presented in collaboration between Queensland Performing Arts Centre and South Bank Corporation, the riverside concert series will run from 25 February to 22 March 2026, bringing international heavyweights and leading Australian artists to the heart of Meanjin.

The expanded line-up adds depth and local texture to an already ambitious program. Opening night on 25 February sees Arnhem Land’s King Stingray joined by indie-pop songwriter Jack River and rising Sydney outfit The Buoys, setting a tone that blends contemporary Indigenous rock with coastal pop melodicism and sharp-edged guitar energy.

The following evening, MARINA will be preceded by Brisbane’s own Mallrat, whose ascent from bedroom producer to global touring act mirrors the city’s growing influence on the national music landscape.

Hip hop takes centre stage on 1 March with Droppin’ Science featuring De La Soul, Oddisee & Good Compny, and Miss Kaninna, bridging generations of genre innovation. The inclusion of De La Soul underscores the event’s international reach, while the presence of Oddisee and Miss Kaninna highlights the dialogue between global pioneers and emerging voices.

On 5 March, Grace Jones headlines with support from New York dance collective The Illustrious Blacks, a pairing that draws a through-line from disco’s avant-garde roots to contemporary club culture. The following night, 6 March, UK figurehead The Streets is joined by Sydney’s Shady Nasty, with national broadcaster Double J supporting the event.

Two shows are already sold out, Disco Club on 7 March and Maoli on 20 March, reflecting early demand for the inaugural season.

Sunday 15 March gathers a formidable group of Australian songwriters led by Bernard Fanning, with Kasey Chambers, The Paper Kites, Troy & Jem Cassar-Daley, and Georgia Mooney rounding out a bill that leans into craft, storytelling and cross-generational appeal.

On 19 March, pop disruptor Peach PRC will be supported by Maude Latour and Salty, while the series closes on 22 March with Marlon Williams With The Yarra Benders And Ngā Mātai Pūrua, preceded by the luminous Sarah Blasko.

Staged against the Brisbane River and city skyline, the Cultural Forecourt at South Bank has previously hosted major cultural events, but On The Banks marks a focused push into large-scale outdoor contemporary programming. Organisers describe the series as a celebration of Queensland summer evenings, pairing live performance with a festival-style environment featuring bars and food trucks.

With its mix of global icons, Australian staples and next-generation talent, On The Banks positions Brisbane as a late-summer destination on the touring circuit. Tickets for remaining shows are on sale now.

On The Banks 2026 Dates
25 February 2026, Brisbane, Cultural Forecourt, South Bank
26 February 2026, Brisbane, Cultural Forecourt, South Bank
1 March 2026, Brisbane, Cultural Forecourt, South Bank
5 March 2026, Brisbane, Cultural Forecourt, South Bank
6 March 2026, Brisbane, Cultural Forecourt, South Bank
7 March 2026, Brisbane, Cultural Forecourt, South Bank, Sold Out
15 March 2026, Brisbane, Cultural Forecourt, South Bank
19 March 2026, Brisbane, Cultural Forecourt, South Bank
20 March 2026, Brisbane, Cultural Forecourt, South Bank, Sold Out
22 March 2026, Brisbane, Cultural Forecourt, South Bank

Tickets on sale now at onthebanks.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

De La Soul and Peach PRC headline Palace Foreshore 2026 in St Kilda
On The Banks To Bring De La Soul, The Streets, Bernard Fanning, Peach PRC And Marlon Williams To Brisbane In March 2026

Brisbane's riverfront is set to become Australia's newest major live music destination when On The Banks, a fresh outdoor concert series, launches in March 2026. The Cultural Forecourt at South Bank will transform into a riverside music hub for three weeks from 1 March to 22 March, presenting a lineup of international heavyweights and Australian icons across hip-hop, alternative, pop, garage, folk, R&B and more.

November 11, 2025
Bernard Fanning celebrates 20 years of Tea & Sympathy with 2026 Australian tour
Bernard Fanning To Take ‘Tea & Sympathy’ 20th Anniversary Tour Around Australia In 2026

Bernard Fanning will celebrate two decades of his landmark debut solo album Tea & Sympathy with a national Australian tour in February and March 2026. Following the lightning-fast sell-out of his anniversary concert at Brisbane's QPAC, Fanning will bring the full album performance to stages across the country, performing Tea & Sympathy in its entirety for the first time in twenty years, along with a selection of fan favourites from his career.

October 31, 2025
Bernard Fanning at Red Hot Summer Mornington photo by Bron Robinson
Bernard Fanning Marks 20 Years of Tea & Sympathy With Reimagined Tracks From The Paper Kites and Cassar-Daleys

Bernard Fanning's landmark debut solo album Tea & Sympathy is set to return in style for its 20th anniversary, with the release of two brand-new reimagined recordings.

September 26, 2025
Bernard Fanning at Red Hot Summer Mornington photo by Bron Robinson
Bernard Fanning Prepares A 20th Anniversary Celebration Of His Debut Solo Album ‘Tea & Sympathy’

Bernard’s Fanning first solo album ‘Tea & Sympathy’ will turn 20 on October 31, 2025. The day won’t go unnoticed. Bernard will perform a one-off show in his hometown Brisbane on the night to mark the occasion.

August 11, 2025
Fanning Dempsey National Park_Credit Cybele Malinowski
Fanning Dempsey National Park Have More Dates For 2025 As Well As Summersalt

Bernard Fanning (Powderfinger) and Paul Dempsey (Something For Kate) have more Fanning Dempsey National Park dates for 2025.

January 21, 2025
Fanning Dempsey National Park_Credit Cybele Malinowski
Fanning Dempsey National Park Play A Complete Album Plus Solo, Band Stuff and Covers

Bernard Fanning and Paul Dempsey pack a lot into their two hour Fanning Dempsey National Park show. Fans coming to ‘The Deluge 2024’ tour get every song from the Fanning Dempsey National Park album, solo Paul as well as Something for Kate, solo Bernard as well as Powderfinger and some very tasty covers of Tears for Fears and Bowie/Queen.

October 21, 2024
Fanning Dempsey National Park_Credit Cybele Malinowski
Fanning Dempsey National Park Premiere ‘The Deluge’

Fanning Dempsey National Park have a new music video ‘The Deluge’. The video is by Alex Badham and features guest appearance by Valentina Alexander and Drake Elliott.

June 28, 2024