Out On The Weekend Is Heading To Ballarat and Korumburra - Noise11.com

Out On The Weekend is heading to Victoria’s country regions for 2024 with dates added for Ballarat and Korumburra.
The main event is in the Melbourne suburb of Williamstown on October 12 with the new events added either side with Ballarat on October 11 and Korumburra on October 13.
The line-ups are:
October 11, Ballarat
Uncle Lucius
Nick Shoulders
Margo Cilker
Jonny Fritz & Joshua Hedley
Freya Josephine Hollick
James Ellis & The Jealous Guys
October 13, Korumburra
Hurray For The Riff Raff
Uncle Lucius
Nick Shoulders
Margo Cilker
Jonny Fritz & Joshua Hedley
Freya Josephine Hollick and friends
October 12, Williamstown
Hurray For The Riff Raff
Nick Shoulders
Emma Donovan
Rose City Band
Sweet Talk
Margo Cilker
Lost Ragas
Jonny Fritz & Joshua Hedley
Uncle Lucius
Barb Waters’ Rosa Duet
James Ellis & The Jealous Guys
Hana & Jessie-Lee’s Bad Habits
The Smith & Western Jury
William Alexander
No Sleep Till Texas
All information at www.outontheweekend.com.au
