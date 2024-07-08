Out On The Weekend Is Heading To Ballarat and Korumburra - Noise11.com

Out On The Weekend is heading to Victoria’s country regions for 2024 with dates added for Ballarat and Korumburra.

The main event is in the Melbourne suburb of Williamstown on October 12 with the new events added either side with Ballarat on October 11 and Korumburra on October 13.

The line-ups are:

October 11, Ballarat

Uncle Lucius

Nick Shoulders

Margo Cilker

Jonny Fritz & Joshua Hedley

Freya Josephine Hollick

James Ellis & The Jealous Guys

October 13, Korumburra

Hurray For The Riff Raff

Uncle Lucius

Nick Shoulders

Margo Cilker

Jonny Fritz & Joshua Hedley

Freya Josephine Hollick and friends

October 12, Williamstown

Hurray For The Riff Raff

Nick Shoulders

Emma Donovan

Rose City Band

Sweet Talk

Margo Cilker

Lost Ragas

Jonny Fritz & Joshua Hedley

Uncle Lucius

Barb Waters’ Rosa Duet

James Ellis & The Jealous Guys

Hana & Jessie-Lee’s Bad Habits

The Smith & Western Jury

William Alexander

No Sleep Till Texas

All information at www.outontheweekend.com.au

