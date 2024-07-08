 Out On The Weekend Is Heading To Ballarat and Korumburra - Noise11.com
Out On The Weekend

Out On The Weekend

Out On The Weekend Is Heading To Ballarat and Korumburra

by Paul Cashmere on July 9, 2024

in News

Out On The Weekend is heading to Victoria’s country regions for 2024 with dates added for Ballarat and Korumburra.

The main event is in the Melbourne suburb of Williamstown on October 12 with the new events added either side with Ballarat on October 11 and Korumburra on October 13.

The line-ups are:

October 11, Ballarat

Uncle Lucius
Nick Shoulders
Margo Cilker
Jonny Fritz & Joshua Hedley
Freya Josephine Hollick
James Ellis & The Jealous Guys

October 13, Korumburra

Hurray For The Riff Raff
Uncle Lucius
Nick Shoulders
Margo Cilker
Jonny Fritz & Joshua Hedley
Freya Josephine Hollick and friends

October 12, Williamstown

Hurray For The Riff Raff
Nick Shoulders
Emma Donovan
Rose City Band
Sweet Talk
Margo Cilker
Lost Ragas
Jonny Fritz & Joshua Hedley
Uncle Lucius
Barb Waters’ Rosa Duet
James Ellis & The Jealous Guys
Hana & Jessie-Lee’s Bad Habits
The Smith & Western Jury
William Alexander
No Sleep Till Texas

All information at www.outontheweekend.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Diesel photo by Jesse Lizotte
Diesel Premieres ‘Remember My Love’ Video Directed By His Daughter Lily

Diesel has a new video for ‘Remember My Love’ from his 2023 ‘Bootleg Melancholy’ album and more tour dates to go along with it.

1 hour ago
Jet to perform with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
Jet To Perform With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

Jet will perform with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra for One Show Only on 8 November at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne.

4 hours ago
Jon Stevens and Kate Ceberano Superstars Live
Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens Team For Superstars Live

Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens will get together again for the Superstars Live tour in October and November.

1 day ago
Two Tone Pony
Two Tone Pony Premiere ‘Going Back’ Ahead of ‘Born On The Road’ Album

Two Tone Pony have a new uptempo country rock song ‘Going Back’ ahead of the release of the debut album ‘Born On The Road’ due 19 July 2024.

4 days ago
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert
Russell Morris ‘The Real Thing Symphonic Concert’ Is Now On DVD

Russell Morris’ 2023 ‘The Real Thing Symphonic Concert’ will be available on DVD from this Friday 5 July 2024.

5 days ago
The Rubens 2024
The Rubens Christen Next Album ‘Soda’

The Rubens will release their fifth album ‘Soda’ in September.

5 days ago
The Chainsmokers
The Chainsmokers To Headline Palm Tree Music Festival

The Chainsmokers will head to Australia in December for the Palm Tree Music Festival in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

5 days ago