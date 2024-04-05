Paul McCartney Loves Beyoncé's Version of 'Blackbird' - Noise11.com

Paul McCartney has shared that he is “so happy with” Beyoncé’s cover of Blackbird.

The Beatles legend took to Instagram on Thursday to praise Beyoncé’s “magnificent version” of his 1968 hit.

“I am so happy with @beyonce’s version of my song Blackbird,” McCartney wrote in the post, alongside a a black-and-white photo of him and Beyoncé. “I think she does a magnificent version of it and it reinforces the civil rights message that inspired me to write the song in the first place.”

He added, “I think Beyoncé has done a fab version and would urge anyone who has not heard it yet to check it out. You are going to love it!”

In the post, McCartney also revealed that he had spoken to Beyoncé and she had “thanked” him for writing the track.

“I spoke to her on FaceTime and she thanked me for writing it and letting her do it. I told her the pleasure was all mine and I thought she had done a killer version of the song,” Paul shared. “When I saw the footage on the television in the early 60s of the black girls being turned away from school, I found it shocking and I can’t believe that still in these days there are places where this kind of thing is happening right now.”

He concluded, “Anything my song and Beyoncé’s fabulous version can do to ease racial tension would be a great thing and makes me very proud.”

Beyoncé’s version of the song, stylised as Blackbiird, appeared on her newly released album Cowboy Carter. The reimagined track features fresh bass and orchestration and harmonies from four Black female country singers, Tanner Adell, Reyna Roberts, Brittney Spencer and Tiera Kennedy.

