Post Malone Returns To Touring After Accident - Noise11.com

Post Malone has resumed his tour after suffering breathing issues.

Post Malone had to postpone his show at the TD Garden in Boston on Saturday (24.09.22) after finding he was “unable to move”, but he returned to the stage in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday night (27.09.22).

Ahead of his performance at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, he wrote on Twitter: “Cleveland, I will be singing the Fuck outta some songs tonight see y’all tonight (sic)”

Post later took to the stage for his show while wearing a Cleveland Cavaliers basketball jersey, which had pro player Darius Garland’s name on the back.

He is next due to perform at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Wednesday (28.09.22).

The star took to Instagram earlier this week to reveal he was having difficulty breathing.

He wrote on Instagram: “I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move. Boston, I love y’all so fucking much. On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to cracking sounds on the right side of my body.”

Post Malone added that he had felt “so good” the night before but admitted something had changed overnight and reassured fans that their tickets would remain valid for a rescheduled date.

He added: “I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before.”

Just days earlier, Post had injured his ribs after crashing through a hole in the stage at his St. Louis concert after he tripped and fell during a performance of his hit single ‘Circles’.

In a video message, he said: “Next time I’m around this way, we’re gonna do a two-hour show for you to make up for the couple songs that we missed.”

Recalling how he took a tumble, he said: “Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitars on the guitar stand goes down and there’ this big a** hole, so I go around there and turn the corner and bust my ass. It winded me pretty good, it got me pretty good.”

