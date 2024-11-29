 Sammy J Raises Over $10000 For Rent Due Inside Kyle Sandilands Head - Noise11.com
Sammy J Raises Over $10000 For Rent Due Inside Kyle Sandilands Head

by Paul Cashmere on November 29, 2024

in News

Sammy J has left his low rating ABC breakfast program undefeated against even lower rating radio program Kyle & Jackie O on KIISFM in Melbourne.

Since launching in Melbourne in April, the Kyle & Jackie O radio show started out limp and by the most recent survey was the L.O.A.T. of Melbourne radio ratings. The show is the greatest financial failure in Melbourne radio history.

Sammy J also hasn’t exactly been a glowing ratings success in 2024 but he has beaten Fatboy and Slim in every survey. That clearly pissed off the fragile ego of Fatboy. “There’s some guy at the ABC in Melbourne who quit, but he was saying some weird shit like: ‘I beat Kyle Sandilands,’ and ‘I’m the first thing he thinks about’,” Kyle sulked.

Sammy J put the Go Fund Me page together initially to raise $1000 for the Big Brothers Big Sisters charity. The fundraiser has generated 361 donors who have pledged $11,140 for the charity.

Sammy J writes on his GoFundMe page:

Hi everyone,

When I retired from Breakfast Radio in 2024, I was rating better than Kyle Sandilands. Sadly for both of us this means he will never beat me and I will forever live in his head as his eternal, uncatchable tormentor. Since I had no say in this, I naively assumed it would be a rent-free arrangement – however I have now been asked to provide payment for my accommodation.

I don’t earn 15 million dollars a year like Kyle, so I will need some help to raise these funds. But so that you can claim it back on tax, I’m having the money sent straight to Big Brothers Big Sisters, who provide life-changing mentoring and support for young people in need of positive role models.

I have been involved with BBBS for twenty years now and have seen the incredible work they do firsthand.

My hope is that some of these kids might grow up and one day buy a packet of chippies because they heard it advertised on the same radio station that employs Kyle, and that radio station will then use some of the money that the chippie-maker paid them to fund part of his $200 million salary over the next decade, thereby paying him rent for my tenancy.

But to be honest, I can’t guarantee this. There is a very good chance that the funds will indeed stay with Big Brothers Big Sisters and help fund their programs, creating new pathways and opportunities for kids who need them, and helping establish respectful and inspiring relationships for years to come.

This is just the risk we’ll have to take.

Thank you in advance,
Sammy J
c/o Kyle’s head

Donate here https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-sammy-j-pay-rent-for-living-in-kyle-sandilands-head

