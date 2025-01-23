Splendour In The Grass Confirms There Won't Be A 2025 Festival - Noise11.com

Splendour in the Grass will not return for 2025.

In a statement, organisers have posted:

Hey gang, sorry it’s been so quiet, but we had a little holiday…finally. The rest of the festival team have still been busy cooking up some awesome new things for music lovers in Australia, but Splendour needs a little more time to recharge and we won’t be back this year.

Think of it as a breather so we can come back even bigger and better when the time is right. Lots of other huge events on the horizon so keep an ear to the ground in the coming months – we can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on!

The 2024 Splendour In The Grass was cancelled just days after it went on sale in March. Kylie Minogue and Arcade Fire were headliners. Splendour promoter Secret Sounds also cancelled Falls Festival in 2023 after 28 years.

