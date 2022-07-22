Splendour In The Grass Day One Cancelled Due To Floods - Noise11.com

Splendour In The Grass has had to cancel day one of the music festival due to torrential flooding in the area and at the site.

Today’s event was to feature Gorillaz, The Avalanches, DMA’s Kacey Musgraves, Yungblud and Baker Boy.

At this stage Saturday (23 July) headlined with The Stokes and Glass Animals and Sunday (24 July) featuring Tyler, The Creator and Liam Gallagher is still going ahead, pending a review of the region tomorrow.

In a statement Splendour In The Grass organisers said:

A significant weather system is currently sitting off the east coast and may reach land later today bringing more rainfall. In the interest of patron safety and in consultation with all relevant emergency services, we have decided to err on the side of caution and cancel performances on the main stages today only – Amphitheatre, Mix Up, GW McLennan and Park(lands) Stages. All of our destination spaces (Global Village, Tipi Forest, Forum, Comedy and Science tents etc.) will remain open today for patrons who are already onsite as well as those at our satellite campground at Byron Events Farm. Please relax and enjoy what is open. Day patrons are asked not to attend to the festival today while we work on repairs. In the coming week Moshtix will be in contact with the ticket holders affected directly, via the email address used to purchase their ticket, for further information on refunds. We ask for patience while we work through the refund process. Please be assured that our event team is working very hard to provide the best experience possible under the current circumstances. We look forward to Saturday and Sunday programming moving ahead as planned.

