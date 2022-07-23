Splendour In The Grass Goes Ahead for Day Two - Noise11.com

Splendour In The Grass has finally kicked off, one day late, for 50,000 rain drenched music fans.

After Day One’s cancellation and fans missing headliner Gorillaz, Day Two will get to the end of the day for The Strokes.

Fans will be, fans will be muddy but the show will go on.

There will be problems, so plan ahead. Splendour cautions for the muddy conditions, delays entering the event and transport delays.

Here is the official announcement from Splendour In The Grass for Day Two:

DAY 2 IS A GO! HERE’S A GUIDE TO A GREAT DAY. The site is weather affected and muddy! However, don’t let it wash away your spirit – we’ve waited 3 long years for this and have worked so hard to bring you the show. Expect delays, please work with us when entering the festival you’re going to have to allow for extra travel time. Have your ticket and ID ready when you arrive. We’re all here for the love of music – please be kind to your fellow festival goers and our staff. The ground is soft – so please wear your gumboots and rug up for at night. We’re working hard to prepare the grounds around you so please be alert and allow our staff to get the work done. Prepare for bus delays – rideshare or taxi are great options too! Most importantly – let’s have some fun and be safe! Please call the Patron Hotline if you have any safety concerns on 1300 940 928

