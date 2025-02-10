The Black Keys Premiere The Night Before And Announce 2025 Dates - Noise11.com

The Black Keys have a new song, brand new music for 2025 titled ‘The Night Before’.

The song was written with Daniel Tashian. “It’s so groove-based,” Dan Auerbach says.

“‘The Night Before’ started with a chord progression that Daniel and I came up with and the rest just fell out. It was really collaborative and all came together in about 30 minutes.”

“We’ve never really worked with songwriters like that in Nashville,” Carney adds. “It’s crazy because Daniel was one of the first people I met when I moved to town over a decade ago. But we pushed ourselves to bring in some new co-writers, and we really tapped into something cool with Daniel. We’re finishing up the album now and plan to release more tracks leading into the tour.”

The Black Keys suddenly cancelled their 2024 tour for September 2024 in May citing they had something more “exciting” and “intimate” to announce. I guess that is this album and these new dates for 2025:

02-21 Tempe, Arizona – Innings Festival

03-27 Lima, Peru – Arena 1

03-29 Bogotá, Colombia – Estéreo Picnic Festival

04-02 Mexico City, Mexico – Pepsi Center

04-05 Monterrey, Mexico – Tecate Pa’l Norte

05-23 Durant, OK – The Grand Theater at Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant

05-25 Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheater +

05-27 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre +

05-29 Bonner, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheater +

05-30 Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden +

05-31 Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater +

06-01 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley =

06-03 Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre =

06-07 Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater =

06-08 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP =

06-11 Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion =

06-12 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater =

06-14 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage =

06-26 Odense, Denmark – Tinderbox

06-29 Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

07-01 Berlin, Germany – Zitadelle Spandau

07-02 Dübendorf, Switzerland – The Hall

07-04 Marmande, France – Garorock

07-05 Hérouville Saint-Clair, France – Beauregard Festival

07-06 Nort-sur-Erdre, France – La Nuit de L’Erdre

07-08 Leeds, England – Millennium Square

07-09 Manchester, England – Castlefield Bowl

07-11 London, England – Alexandra Palace

07-12 Bruges, Belgium – Cactus Festival

07-13 Weert, Netherlands – Bospop Festival

07-15 Vicenza, Italy – AMA Music Festival

07-16 Rome, Italy – Rock in Roma

07-19 Benicàssim, Spain – Festival Internacional de Benicassim

+ with Hermanos Gutiérrez

= with The Heavy Heavy

