The Black Keys Premiere The Night Before And Announce 2025 Dates - Noise11.com

The Black Keys have a new song, brand new music for 2025 titled ‘The Night Before’.
The song was written with Daniel Tashian. “It’s so groove-based,” Dan Auerbach says.
“‘The Night Before’ started with a chord progression that Daniel and I came up with and the rest just fell out. It was really collaborative and all came together in about 30 minutes.”
“We’ve never really worked with songwriters like that in Nashville,” Carney adds. “It’s crazy because Daniel was one of the first people I met when I moved to town over a decade ago. But we pushed ourselves to bring in some new co-writers, and we really tapped into something cool with Daniel. We’re finishing up the album now and plan to release more tracks leading into the tour.”
Watch the Noise11 Dan Auerbach interview:
The Black Keys suddenly cancelled their 2024 tour for September 2024 in May citing they had something more “exciting” and “intimate” to announce. I guess that is this album and these new dates for 2025:
02-21 Tempe, Arizona – Innings Festival
03-27 Lima, Peru – Arena 1
03-29 Bogotá, Colombia – Estéreo Picnic Festival
04-02 Mexico City, Mexico – Pepsi Center
04-05 Monterrey, Mexico – Tecate Pa’l Norte
05-23 Durant, OK – The Grand Theater at Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant
05-25 Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheater +
05-27 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre +
05-29 Bonner, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheater +
05-30 Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden +
05-31 Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater +
06-01 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley =
06-03 Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre =
06-07 Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater =
06-08 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP =
06-11 Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion =
06-12 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater =
06-14 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage =
06-26 Odense, Denmark – Tinderbox
06-29 Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal
07-01 Berlin, Germany – Zitadelle Spandau
07-02 Dübendorf, Switzerland – The Hall
07-04 Marmande, France – Garorock
07-05 Hérouville Saint-Clair, France – Beauregard Festival
07-06 Nort-sur-Erdre, France – La Nuit de L’Erdre
07-08 Leeds, England – Millennium Square
07-09 Manchester, England – Castlefield Bowl
07-11 London, England – Alexandra Palace
07-12 Bruges, Belgium – Cactus Festival
07-13 Weert, Netherlands – Bospop Festival
07-15 Vicenza, Italy – AMA Music Festival
07-16 Rome, Italy – Rock in Roma
07-19 Benicàssim, Spain – Festival Internacional de Benicassim
+ with Hermanos Gutiérrez
= with The Heavy Heavy
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE