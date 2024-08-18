The Weeknd Australian Tour Is Back On For October 2024 - Noise11.com

The Weeknd will make it to Australia with only six weeks for you to spare. The dates have been set for October 2024.

AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN 2024 AUSTRALIA DATES:

Sat Oct 5 – Melbourne, AUS – Marvel Stadium

Sun Oct 6 – Melbourne, AUS – Marvel Stadium

Tue Oct 22 – Sydney, AUS – Accor Stadium

Wed Oct 23 – Sydney, AUS – Accor Stadium

The Weeknd originally planned to perform in Australia in November 2023. Those dates were announced in August 2023 but postponed and then officially cancelled in April 2024.

In a statement The Weeknd said, “I feel a strong pull to perform in Australia before moving on to the next chapter and want to make sure you all know I hadn’t forgotten about you. When I return now, it will be the right time, and I promise it will be such a special experience. I can’t wait to see you all!” says The Weeknd.

From Live Nation:

Due to schedule and logistical constraints, the After Hours ‘Til Dawn Tour will not be making its way to New Zealand or Brisbane in 2024 and there will be no further cities added.

All 2023 ticket holders will still have the chance to purchase tickets for the Melbourne and Sydney shows during the Past Purchaser Presale starting Wednesday 21 August, at 12pm in Sydney, and 1pm in Melbourne. To gain access to the presale, previous ticket holders are to register via this form. If you previously signed up for the waitlist, you do not need to re-register. The registration window closes Tuesday 20 August, at 1pm. Previous ticket holders will then receive an email from Live Nation with access ahead of the presale. Presale access does not guarantee tickets.

The past purchase registration form can also be found here: https://www.livenation.com.au/weeknd-waitlist

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Past Purchaser Presale beginning Wednesday, August 21. The artist presale will begin Thursday, August 22.

