 The Weeknd Australian Tour Is Back On For October 2024 - Noise11.com
The Weeknd Australia 2024

The Weeknd Australian Tour Is Back On For October 2024

by Paul Cashmere on August 19, 2024

in News

The Weeknd will make it to Australia with only six weeks for you to spare. The dates have been set for October 2024.

AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN 2024 AUSTRALIA DATES:
Sat Oct 5 – Melbourne, AUS – Marvel Stadium
Sun Oct 6 – Melbourne, AUS – Marvel Stadium
Tue Oct 22 – Sydney, AUS – Accor Stadium
Wed Oct 23 – Sydney, AUS – Accor Stadium

The Weeknd originally planned to perform in Australia in November 2023. Those dates were announced in August 2023 but postponed and then officially cancelled in April 2024.

In a statement The Weeknd said, “I feel a strong pull to perform in Australia before moving on to the next chapter and want to make sure you all know I hadn’t forgotten about you. When I return now, it will be the right time, and I promise it will be such a special experience. I can’t wait to see you all!” says The Weeknd.

From Live Nation:

Due to schedule and logistical constraints, the After Hours ‘Til Dawn Tour will not be making its way to New Zealand or Brisbane in 2024 and there will be no further cities added.

All 2023 ticket holders will still have the chance to purchase tickets for the Melbourne and Sydney shows during the Past Purchaser Presale starting Wednesday 21 August, at 12pm in Sydney, and 1pm in Melbourne. To gain access to the presale, previous ticket holders are to register via this form. If you previously signed up for the waitlist, you do not need to re-register. The registration window closes Tuesday 20 August, at 1pm. Previous ticket holders will then receive an email from Live Nation with access ahead of the presale. Presale access does not guarantee tickets.

The past purchase registration form can also be found here: https://www.livenation.com.au/weeknd-waitlist

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Past Purchaser Presale beginning Wednesday, August 21. The artist presale will begin Thursday, August 22.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Richard J Frankland
Richard J Frankland Releases Fourth Song ‘I See You Woman’

Australian playwright, scriptwriter and musician Richard J. Frankland has released his fourth song ‘I See You Woman’ in the lead-up to the release of his ‘Discovering Leerpeen Mara’ album.

20 hours ago
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots The Clancy World Tour Kicks Off In Denver

Twenty One Pilots kicked off their biggest global headlining run ever 'The Clancy World Tour' with a sold-out show at Denver’s Ball Arena 15 August 2024.

24 hours ago
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Talks About His Mental Health Issues

Shawn Mendes lost his sense of purpose after cancelling his world tour in 2022.

3 days ago
Post Malone
Beyonce and That Post Malone Collaboration

Beyonce had one of her team deliver her Post Malone collaboration to his personal compound in Utah to avoid leaks.

5 days ago
Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ninth Rihanna Album Isn’t Far Off

Rihanna is reportedly set to release her ninth studio album. Rihanna is believed to be preparing for her first record release in eight years.

6 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Writes New Song For Netflix Christmas Movie

Netflix have announced that Ed Sheeran has written and recorded an original song for Locksmith Animation’s (Ron’s Gone Wrong) upcoming CG animated feature That Christmas. The track titled “Under The Tree” will feature in the animated film that will come to Netflix on Friday 6th December.

August 8, 2024
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift Announces Wembley Support Acts

Taylor Swift has announced new support acts for her upcoming shows at Wembley Stadium.

August 6, 2024