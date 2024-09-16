 trump Posts Insane ‘I Hate Taylor Swift’ Post - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management

trump Posts Insane ‘I Hate Taylor Swift’ Post

by Paul Cashmere on September 16, 2024

in News

trump has verbally attacked Taylor Swift with an insane all caps post stating “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT’.

trump is pissed off at being called out by Swift for posting fake AI generated ‘Swifties for trump’ memes and her endorsement of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for President and Vice President in the upcoming US election.

On September 10 Swift posted, “I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharrisbecause she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades”.

Following the endorsement more than 400,000 people visited voter registration site vote.org.

Swift has over 280 million Instagram followers, 80 million Facebook followers, 90 million Twitter followers. In the last Presidential election of 2020, trump received 74 million votes. Attacking Swift is an insane strategy which is sure to turn off the much needed younger voters.

According to the Pew Research Center younger voters aged 18-29 lean 63% to Democrats and 34% to Republicans. In 30-49 year olds it starts to even out with 50% vs 48% Democrats to Republicans. Republicans have a slight lead in the 50+.

The Swift attack also insults female voters which Republicans are well behind in 52% to 46%.

The Pew Research data shows Republican voters are mainly old and uneducated. Democrats leads Postgrads 63% to 35% and College grads 53% to 45%. Republicans who only got as far as High School or less dominate voters 55% to 42%.

Mouthing off at Taylor Swift is a bizarre strategy that can only come from an unhinged man in a moment of madness. It is a move that can only lose voters.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Justin Timberlake To Sentenced To Community Service For Drunk Driving Charge

Justin Timberlake has been fined and sentenced to community service following his Driving While Intoxicated case.

2 days ago
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift Drives Over 400,000 Young Voters To Registration Site

Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz has caused an enormous spike in traffic at vote.org, the US voter registration site.

3 days ago
Linkin Park 2024 photo from Warner Music
Linkin Park Play First Show With New Singer Emily Armstrong

Linkin Park have played their first show with new singer Emily Armstrong at the Forum in Los Angeles.

4 days ago
Mastodon - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Mastodon and Lamb Of God Release Collaborative Single ‘Floods of Triton’

Mastodon and Lamb of God have combined for the collaboration track ‘Floods of Triton’. The new song was recorded at Mastodon’s own West End Sound in Atlanta and was produced by Mastodon and Tyler Bates, highly regarded in his own right for his scores for Guardians of The Galaxy, John Wick and MaXXXine.

4 days ago
Eminem photo by Jeremy Deputat
Eminem Expands The Recent ‘The Death of Slim Shady’

Eminem is releasing an extended edition of his 2024 album 'The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)’.

5 days ago
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Justin Timberlake Gets Plea Deal After DWI Arrest

Justin Timberlake has secured a plea deal over his New York DWI arrest which shocked fans in June.

5 days ago
Chester Bennington Linkin Park. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chester Bennington’s Son Slams Linkin Park Over Emily Armstrong Recruitment

Chester Bennington's son Jaime Bennington has blasted Linkin Park founder Mike Shinoda for replacing his late father with singer Emily Armstrong.

5 days ago