trump Posts Insane ‘I Hate Taylor Swift’ Post - Noise11.com

trump has verbally attacked Taylor Swift with an insane all caps post stating “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT’.

trump is pissed off at being called out by Swift for posting fake AI generated ‘Swifties for trump’ memes and her endorsement of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for President and Vice President in the upcoming US election.

On September 10 Swift posted, “I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharrisbecause she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades”.

Following the endorsement more than 400,000 people visited voter registration site vote.org.

Swift has over 280 million Instagram followers, 80 million Facebook followers, 90 million Twitter followers. In the last Presidential election of 2020, trump received 74 million votes. Attacking Swift is an insane strategy which is sure to turn off the much needed younger voters.

According to the Pew Research Center younger voters aged 18-29 lean 63% to Democrats and 34% to Republicans. In 30-49 year olds it starts to even out with 50% vs 48% Democrats to Republicans. Republicans have a slight lead in the 50+.

The Swift attack also insults female voters which Republicans are well behind in 52% to 46%.

The Pew Research data shows Republican voters are mainly old and uneducated. Democrats leads Postgrads 63% to 35% and College grads 53% to 45%. Republicans who only got as far as High School or less dominate voters 55% to 42%.

Mouthing off at Taylor Swift is a bizarre strategy that can only come from an unhinged man in a moment of madness. It is a move that can only lose voters.

