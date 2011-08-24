Noise11.com music news

Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks played their first show as Genesis this week in Birmingham England.7 seconds ago
‘Before The End – Searching For Jim Morrison’, a movie by Jeff Finn, plans to reconstruct the life of Jim Morrison.2 hours ago
The Rolling Stones have debuted a video for ‘Living In The Heart of Love’, one of the previously unreleased songs coming soon on the expanded ‘Tattoo You’ reissue.4 hours ago
Peter Hood, a founding member of Australian surf rock band The Atlantics, has died after a long illness.5 hours ago
Michael Stipe says speculation of a R.E.M. reunion is "wishful thinking".9 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez has reflected on how it was "taboo" for artists to serve as brand ambassadors in the late '90s and early 2000s.10 hours ago
Duran Duran were "at each other's throats" making their new album in lockdown.11 hours ago
Tim Finn has confirmed a new Split Enz project Forenzics is being worked on for 2022.1 day ago
Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel have reformed Fugees. The 90s hip-hop group has announced their first world tour in 25 years and first shows in 15 years.1 day ago
Members of Vanilla Fudge paid tribute to their late co-founder Tim Bogert at a private event in New Jersey this week.1 day ago
Richard H. Kirk, a founding member of UK electronic act Cabaret Voltaire, has died at the age of 65.1 day ago
Ariana Grande has filed for a restraining order against an alleged stalker.1 day ago
Tony Hadley has added four orchestral gigs to his 40th-anniversary tour.1 day ago
The O2 has unveiled a special piece of custom artwork commissioned to honour Prince and his record breaking ‘21 Nights in London’ residency at the venue in 2007, and has subsequently kick-started the ‘21 Club at The O2’ to celebrate any artist or performer who has played 21 or more dates at the arena.2 days ago
Liam Gallagher has cancelled his Belfast gig after he split his nose open falling out of a helicopter.2 days ago
