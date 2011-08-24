 Noise11.com music news
Genesis Plays First Show Since 2007

Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks played their first show as Genesis this week in Birmingham England.

7 seconds ago
Jim Morrison
‘Before The End’ Movie Plans To Deconstruct Jim Morrison

‘Before The End – Searching For Jim Morrison’, a movie by Jeff Finn, plans to reconstruct the life of Jim Morrison.

2 hours ago
Rolling Stones Tattoo You
The Rolling Stones Debut ‘Living In The Heart Of Love’ Video

The Rolling Stones have debuted a video for ‘Living In The Heart of Love’, one of the previously unreleased songs coming soon on the expanded ‘Tattoo You’ reissue.

4 hours ago
Peter Hood, The Atlantics
Peter Hood, Drummer for Australian Surf Rock Band The Atlantics, Dies Aged 72

Peter Hood, a founding member of Australian surf rock band The Atlantics, has died after a long illness.

5 hours ago
Michael Stipe of REM 3 April 2005 at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Michael Stipe Rules Out R.E.M. Reunion

Michael Stipe says speculation of a R.E.M. reunion is "wishful thinking".

9 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez: Photo By Mary Boukouvalas
Jennifer Lopez Reflects On Being Brand Ambassador

Jennifer Lopez has reflected on how it was "taboo" for artists to serve as brand ambassadors in the late '90s and early 2000s.

10 hours ago
Duran Duran in Austin Texas photo by Ros O'Gorman
Duran Duran At Each Other’s Throats During Album Sessions

Duran Duran were "at each other's throats" making their new album in lockdown.

11 hours ago
Tim Finn photo by Ros O'Gorman
Split Enz To Release Forenzics Project In 2021

Tim Finn has confirmed a new Split Enz project Forenzics is being worked on for 2022.

1 day ago
Fugees
Fugees Reform For World Tour

Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel have reformed Fugees. The 90s hip-hop group has announced their first world tour in 25 years and first shows in 15 years.

1 day ago
Vanilla Fudge photo from VF Facebook
Vanilla Fudge Pay A Final Tribute To Tim Bogert

Members of Vanilla Fudge paid tribute to their late co-founder Tim Bogert at a private event in New Jersey this week.

1 day ago
Richard H Kirk photo by Mute Records
Richard H. Kirk of Cabaret Voltaire Dead At 65

Richard H. Kirk, a founding member of UK electronic act Cabaret Voltaire, has died at the age of 65.

1 day ago
Ariana Grande Sweetener
Ariana Grande Obtains Restraining Order Against Stalker

Ariana Grande has filed for a restraining order against an alleged stalker.

1 day ago
Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet perform at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday 19 May 2015, photo Ros O'Gorman
Tony Hadley Announces Orchestra Shows

Tony Hadley has added four orchestral gigs to his 40th-anniversary tour.

1 day ago
Prince at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 21 October 2003. Photo by Ros O'Gorman http:://www.noise11.com
The O2 Honor Prince

The O2 has unveiled a special piece of custom artwork commissioned to honour Prince and his record breaking ‘21 Nights in London’ residency at the venue in 2007, and has subsequently kick-started the ‘21 Club at The O2’ to celebrate any artist or performer who has played 21 or more dates at the arena.

2 days ago
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Gallagher Falls Out Of A Helicopter. Lucky It Was On The Ground

Liam Gallagher has cancelled his Belfast gig after he split his nose open falling out of a helicopter.

2 days ago
